WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 09:59
1,380 Euro
+0,73 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,54012:41
Dow Jones News
12.05.2025 11:27 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
12-May-2025 / 09:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BG0TPX62 
Issuer Name 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Aarhus C 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Denmark 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
07-May-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
07-May-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 15.002123       0.000000            15.002123   47067936 
or reached 
Position of previous      14.014469       0.000000            14.014469 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BG0TPX62       47067936                     15.002123 
Sub Total 8.A       47067936                     15.002123%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
Anders Holch Brightfolk A/S  15.002123         0.000000               15.002123% 
Povlsen 
Anders Holch HEARTLAND A/S  15.002123                            15.002123% 
Povlsen 
Anders Holch          15.002123                            15.002123% 
Povlsen 
Anders Holch Anpartsselskabet 
Povlsen    af 1.1.2017

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The change in the breakdown of voting rights is effective from 12 May 2025.

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Aarhus, Denmark

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  387765 
EQS News ID:  2135296 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135296&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
