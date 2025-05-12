Anzeige
NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Home Healthcare Services in the GTA

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to recognize NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc. as the 2025 winner in the Home Healthcare Services category for the Greater Toronto Area. This honour celebrates the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their own homes.

With a legacy of trusted service, NHI specializes in adult and senior care, palliative care, companionship, and respite services. Customized care plans are designed to meet individual client needs while prioritizing comfort, safety, and dignity.

"NHI was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality care at home. Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is a testament to the passion and professionalism of our entire team," said the team at NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc.

What sets NHI apart:

  • Accredited by Accreditation Canada

  • Member of Homecare Ontario and the Canadian Homecare Association

  • Over 40 years of experience in home healthcare

  • Customized care plans delivered by qualified professionals

  • A trusted partner for families across the GTA

NHI's commitment to quality has made it a leading name in home healthcare, empowering clients to live independently with dignity and support.

To learn more about NHI and its award-winning services, CLICK HERE or visit www.nhihealthcare.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nhi-nursing-and-homemakers-inc.-wins-2025-consumer-choice-award-1025124

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
