WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
München
07.08.25 | 08:00
62,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0064,0016:43
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 15:50 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinceri Senior Living Adds Six Communities to Expanding Footprint Through Strategic Partnership With National Health Investors

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Sinceri Senior Living is proud to announce a strategic expansion through the addition of six senior living communities in partnership with National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI). This marks a significant milestone in Sinceri's continued growth and deepens its relationship with one of the industry's most respected healthcare REITs.

NHI + Sinceri Strategic Partnership

NHI + Sinceri Strategic Partnership

Chris Belford, Chief Executive Officer of Sinceri Senior Living, commented on the new partnership:
"We are excited to expand our relationships with exceptional owners who value our shared mission of bringing high-quality care and service to our residents. Our collaboration with NHI reflects a mutual commitment to operational excellence and long-term success."

This new agreement not only reflects Sinceri's expanding national footprint but also reinforces its commitment to forming long-term relationships with institutional partners who share its mission and values.

As Sinceri continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering compassionate care, enhancing community life, and building strong partnerships with like-minded organizations that believe in the same standard of excellence.

Micah Gerber, President of Finance and Investments at Sinceri, also shared his thoughts on the partnership:
"This transaction is meaningful to me personally, as I've worked alongside Kevin Pascoe, CIO at NHI, for over a decade. We're especially excited to be part of NHI's first multi-property RIDEA structure agreement, which reflects a deeper level of synergy and collaboration between our teams. Our organizations share a long history of trust, transparency, and a shared vision, and this new partnership structure reflects that continued alignment. We are proud to steward these communities and to invest in their ongoing success."

Sinceri Senior Living is a leading senior living management company that oversees services in 80 communities across 27 states, catering to approximately 5,900 seniors nationwide. Offering a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care, Sinceri Senior Living has earned a stellar reputation for expertly managing senior living properties with personalized care and exceptional programming for residents and their families.

Contact Information

Madison Allen
Marketing and Communications Manager
madison.allen@sincerisl.com
5404710742

.

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sinceri-senior-living-adds-six-communities-to-expanding-footprint-thr-1056846

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
