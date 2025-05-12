ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced its audited financial results for full year 2024, covering the period ended December 31, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512762826/en/

ADS-TEC Energy reports 2024 financial results

Financial Highlights

Following the publication of '24 results earlier this year below we are reporting finalized and fully audited '24 results which do not deviate from the preliminary results.

Revenue : 110.0 million for FY 2024, a 2.5 increase compared to 107.4 million in FY 2023

: 110.0 million for FY 2024, a 2.5 increase compared to 107.4 million in FY 2023 Gross Profit : 19.4 million (17.7 gross margin), up from a gross loss of -2.9 million (-2.7 %) in FY 2023

: 19.4 million (17.7 gross margin), up from a gross loss of -2.9 million (-2.7 %) in FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS*) : 2.2 million, significant improvement from -38.1 million in the prior year

: 2.2 million, significant improvement from -38.1 million in the prior year Operating Loss : -8.6 million, compared to -44.5 million in FY 2023

: -8.6 million, compared to -44.5 million in FY 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents : 22.9 million as of December 31, 2024

: 22.9 million as of December 31, 2024 Customer Growth: Customer base expanded by over 200 %, reaching 55 customers across Europe, the United States, and Canada

"2024 was a milestone year for ADS-TEC Energy, despite headwinds in the EV sector," said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. "We navigated market volatility while achieving our first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA and more than tripled our customer base. As we move into 2025, we are transitioning into a more resilient, long-term growth phase-supported by new capital and a business model that leverages multiple recurring revenue streams across Europe and North America."

Operational Highlights

$ 50 Million Financing Secured : On May 1, 2025, the company closed a 50 million funding round to support international growth and expansion of its business model

: On May 1, 2025, the company closed a 50 million funding round to support international growth and expansion of its business model Shift to Resilient, Recurring revenues : Focus on long-term revenue streams backed by proven and proprietary technology

: Focus on long-term revenue streams backed by proven and proprietary technology Global Project Pipeline : Active negotiations in securing over 300 sites at high-traffic locations such as supermarkets, DIY chains, convenience stores, gas stations, and more

: Active negotiations in securing over 300 sites at high-traffic locations such as supermarkets, DIY chains, convenience stores, gas stations, and more Significant growth opportunities in Energy Storage : Leveraging over a decade of experience, with its first commercial industrial (C&I) battery energy storage system (BESS) installed in 2012. Now participating in large-scale international BESS projects from 2025 onward

: Leveraging over a decade of experience, with its first commercial industrial (C&I) battery energy storage system (BESS) installed in 2012. Now participating in large-scale international BESS projects from 2025 onward North American Expansion : Strengthened footprint in North America, including customer growth and a new strategic partnership with Parkland Corporation

: Strengthened footprint in North America, including customer growth and a new strategic partnership with Service Revenue Growth: Service business nearly tripled from 2.0 million to 5.6 million year-over-year, driven by a growing installed base

Non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are used internally by management to evaluate operating performance and may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating loss adjusted by depreciation, amortization and effects from share-based payments.

Conference Call Information

The live webcast of the call will be available by clicking here. Please make sure to register ahead of the call and log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The Investor Presentation will be available as a PDF document after the call within the section of the company's website.

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the delivery and installation of the PowerBoosters, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2024, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income (loss)

kEUR Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Continuing operations Revenue 110,013 107,384 Cost of sales -90,585 -110,270 Gross profit (loss) 19,427 -2,886 Research and development expenses -8,971 -2,832 Selling and general administrative expenses -31,588 -27,823 Impairment gain (losses) on trade receivables, contract assets, and other investments -58 104 Other income 14,530 667 Other expenses -1,949 -11,755 Operating result -8,609 -44,525 Finance income 24 190 Finance expenses -88,883 -13,887 Net finance result -88,858 -13,697 Result before tax -97,467 -58,221 Income tax benefits (expenses) -491 3,141 Result for the period -97,958 -55,081 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign operations foreign currency translation differences 939 61 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 939 61 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -97,019 -55,020

Earnings(loss)pershare(inEUR) Diluted -1.91 -1.13 Basic -1.91 -1.13

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA*

kEUR Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Result for the period -97,958 -55,081 Depreciation 6,699 4,850 Net finance result 88,858 13,697 Income tax benefits (expenses) 491 -3,141 EBITDA -1,910 -39,674 share-based payments 4,090 1,561 Adjusted EBITDA 2,180 -38,113

*EBITDA (non-IFRS) defined as result for the period before net finance result, income tax benefits (expenses), net, depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) defined as EBITDA adjusted by effects of share-based payments on profit

Consolidated statements of financial position

ASSETS kEUR Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Intangible assets 20,529 25,041 Right-of-use assets 3,273 3,286 Property, plant, and equipment 6,195 6,391 Other investments and other assets 179 179 Trade and other receivables (non-current) 6 4 Deferred tax assets 6 Non-current assets 30,188 34,900 Inventories 63,666 39,119 Trade and other receivables (current) 14,929 21,227 Contract assets 40 Other accrued items 13,447 Current tax assets 102 Cash and cash equivalents 22,858 29,162 Current assets 115,042 89,509 Total assets 145,230 124,408

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES kEUR Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total equity -42,809 33,919 Lease liabilities (non-current) 2,336 2,580 Warrant liabilities (non-current) 119,581 21,626 Trade and other payables (non-current) 209 169 Contract liabilities (non-current) 265 65 Other provisions (non-current) 2,132 4,513 Deferred tax liabilities 1,670 1,189 Non-current liabilities 126,192 30,142 Lease liabilities (current) 1,144 853 Loans and borrowings (current) 13,333 13,908 Trade and other payables (current) 34,963 22,021 Contract liabilities (current) 6,809 7,454 Income tax liabilities (current) 13 -102 Other provisions (current) 5,586 16,212 Current liabilities 61,847 60,347 Total liabilities 188,039 90,489 Total equity and liabilities 145,230 124,408

Consolidated statements of cash flows

kEUR Dec 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 Result for the period -97,958 -55,081 Depreciation and amortization 6,699 4,850 Finance result 82,198 13,699 Non-cash effective foreign currency gains 6,352 -35 Stock compensation 3,866 1,451 Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 2 5 Change in working capital -17,958 17,607 Income tax expenses 491 -3,141 Interest received 24 187 Interest taxes paid -3 -203 Cash flow from operating activities -16,285 -20,659 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment -958 -2,297 Investments in intangible assets, including internally generated intangible asset -445 -7,623 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 107 Cash flow from investing activities -1,296 -9,920 Proceeds from borrowings, shareholder contribution, and loans 13,966 12,033 Proceeds from issue of shares and other equity securities 776 15,333 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 9,260 Repayment of shareholder loans -11,225 -703 Repayment of lease liabilities -996 -912 Interest paid -1,183 -259 Cash flow from financing activities -10,598 25,492 Net decrease (-) increase in cash and cash equivalents -6,984 -5,087 Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29,162 34,441 FX effects 680 -192 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 22,858 29,162

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512762826/en/

Contacts:

For ADS-TEC Energy Europe:

Dennis Müller

SVP Product Marketing Communication

press@ads-tec-energy.com

For ADS-TEC Energy United States:

Barbara Hagin

Breakaway Communications

bhagin@breakawaycom.com

+1 408-832-7626