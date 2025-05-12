OTC Markets Group Welcomes OMV AG to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced OMV AG (Vienna Stock Exchange: OMV; OTCQX: OMVKY, OMVJF), an integrated sustainable chemicals, fuels, and energy company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. OMV AG upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

OMV AG begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "OMVKY" and "OMVJF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market. With a strong foundation of international investors, this move further enhances the accessibility and visibility of our shares to both U.S. institutional and retail investors and it provides them with an opportunity to participate in OMV's growth and financial strength. Based on our strong balance sheet, OMV is a sector leader in shareholder distributions, with a strong track record of consistently delivering value to its investors. We look forward to sharing our equity story and warmly welcoming new investors to join us on this journey," said Reinhard Florey, Chief Financial Officer.

About OMV AG

It is our purpose to re-invent essentials for sustainable living. OMV is transitioning to become an integrated sustainable chemicals, fuels and energy company with a focus on circular economy solutions. By gradually switching over to the low carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. In 2024, the company generated revenues of 34 billion euros with a diverse and talented workforce of around 23,600 employees worldwide. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and in the US as American Depository Receipts (OMVKY). For more information, please visit www.omv.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

