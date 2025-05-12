Atos International: Eviden Awarded Contract for "Kaufhaus des Bundes - Next Generation" Project by the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BeschA)



Eviden Awarded Contract for "Kaufhaus des Bundes - Next Generation" Project by the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BeschA)

Together with veenion, Eviden is redesigning the 'KdB NG' procurement platform for more than 480 federal authorities and federal-related institutions

Berlin, Deutschland, and Paris, France - May 12, 2025 - Eviden , the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security and IT partner veenion GmbH announce the successful signing of a contract for the modernization project "Kaufhaus des Bundes - Next Generation (KdB NG)". The KdB NG will replace the existing system and create a convenient and modern procurement portal. This new platform will fully digitize the electronic procurement for over 480 federal authorities and federal-related institutions in Germany, significantly improving the existing system on multiple relevant levels. The platform will enable approximately 22,000 registered users to quickly and securely procure goods and services online - another milestone in the digitization of public administration.

Innovative Technology for Future-Proof Processes

The "Kaufhaus des Bundes" has evolved into a comprehensive procurement platform for public administration. By centrally bundling the procurement needs of federal authorities, it offers a wide range of goods and services, from office supplies and IT services to vehicles and much more.

The new solution, based on the standard software solution "open ordering" from our partner veenion, creates the basis for workflow-driven process optimization. This allows a modern and transparent procurement experience by implementing an end-to-end digital process chain between the awarding authority, the contractor, and the demand carrier.

The implementation takes place in three successive phases:

First Phase: establishment of the basic system with the most important core functionalities for test operation

Second Phase: Expansion of the overall system with the deployment of all functionalities up to piloting

Third Phase: Support of the pilot phase until the full solution goes live at the end of 2025





In addition to providing the software solution, Eviden and veenion will continuously keep developing and adapting the solution to the specific requirements of the federal administration as it evolves.

Long-Term Collaboration as a Success Factor

Eviden has been supporting the "Kaufhaus des Bundes" since 2001. This long-standing experience and Eviden's in-depth know-how in the public sector and public procurement solutions form the basis for this new project. The collaboration between Eviden and the BeschA enabled the development of a tailored solution that is precisely aligned with the needs of public administrations. The new "Kaufhaus des Bundes" sets the standards for a modern, secure, and efficient procurement solution.

veenion GmbH has been specializing in procurement solutions for cities, public authorities, and research institutions for over 25 years. Together with Eviden, veenion successfully implements projects and creates networks through e-procurement solutions that efficiently bring together demand carriers, buyers, and suppliers - from the emergence of demand to payment.

Sustainable Added Value for Public Administration

The new procurement solution offers numerous advantages for public administrations:

Maximum Efficiency: The use of electronic catalogues and self-service options significantly accelerates digital procurement processes and reduces workload.

The use of electronic catalogues and self-service options significantly accelerates digital procurement processes and reduces workload. High Security: Individually configurable approval processes and seamless documentation ensure maximum transparency and security.

Individually configurable approval processes and seamless documentation ensure maximum transparency and security. User-Friendliness: The intuitive user interface makes it easier for users to access all relevant functions and information.

The intuitive user interface makes it easier for users to access all relevant functions and information. Future-proofing: Continuous developments and the integration of state-of-the art technologies ensure that the system remains up-to-date, meeting current and future customer requirements and ensuring the platform's long-term usability.

Continuous developments and the integration of state-of-the art technologies ensure that the system remains up-to-date, meeting current and future customer requirements and ensuring the platform's long-term usability. Sustainability: Sustainability labels in the products' catalogue overview provide transparent guidance for economic, ecological, and social based offers.





"With the new procurement solution for the 'Kaufhaus des Bundes' we can significantly advance the digitization process in public administration," says Boris Hecker, Managing Director of Eviden Deutschland GmbH, an Atos business. " Our long-standing experience in implementing IT projects for the public sector is the foundation for a future-proof and sustainable procurement platform that meets the specific requirements of the authorities."

"Our close collaboration with Eviden has enabled us to develop a tailored solution that can flexibly adapt to the individual needs of the public authorities," explains Manuel Delvo, Managing Director of veenion GmbH. "We are excited to lead the 'Kaufhaus des Bundes' into the next generation with our technology and elevate procurement to a new level."

"The 'Kaufhaus des Bundes' is the central procurement platform that has enabled efficient and secure procurement for federal authorities for years. With this new solution, we ensure that all requirements for a modern and user-friendly Kaufhaus des Bundes continues to be met in the future," explains Frank Schmitz, Head of Department Z of the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior. "The new shop solution will consistently advance the digitization of the public sector's ordering process and establish a future-proof foundation."

