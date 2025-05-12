PEARSON PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

LONDON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vishaal Gupta
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Enterprise Learning and Skills
b)
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Company's Save for Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:
N/A
1,965 (The Number of
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 1,965 Options
Aggregated price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
8 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
