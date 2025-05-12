WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $346 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $666 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $507 million or $1.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 26.8% to $4.371 billion from $3.447 billion last year.Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $346 Mln. vs. $666 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $4.371 Bln vs. $3.447 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX