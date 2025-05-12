North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from 2,701.4 meters of underground infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji ("Tuvatu"). The drilling is focused on the Ura lode system which is currently being mined. The Company intersected high-grade mineralized structures in 21 holes, most of which did not exceed 150 m in length.

There are two primary targets for the Ura drilling reported in this release: the planned Ura shrinkage stope in development at the top of the Ura system, and the down-dip extension of the Ura lodes below current underground workings (Figure 1).

The Ura lode system is currently being mined from both the 1095 and 1116 levels of the mine. A shrinkage stope is being developed between the 1116 and 1156 levels of the mine. This shrinkage stope is scheduled for mining within the next three months and will be mined over a strike length of approximately 80 m, with narrow mining widths of approximately 1.5 m. This stope encompasses numerous very high-grade gold drill results, such as 54.16 g/t gold over 1.9 m, which includes 156.55 g/t gold over 0.6 m. Previous drilling in the shrinkage stope has returned similarly strong results over narrow widths, such as 168.95 g/t gold over 0.5 m (see press release dated March 25, 2025).

The Ura lode system remains open at depth and is largely untested below the currently modeled lodes. The second target for the drilling reported in this release is the down-dip extension of the Ura lodes. High-grade gold drill results were returned up to 90 m below the current underground workings, indicating the potential for at least 4 to 5 additional levels of mining below the current underground workings, most of which is outside the current resource. The system is a prime target for resource expansion and upgrade.

Highlights of New Drill Results:

54.16 g/t Au over 1.9 m (including 156.55 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0398, from 90.2 m depth)

(including 156.55 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0398, from 90.2 m depth) 16.64 g/t Au over 3.2 m (including 39.87 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TGC-0403, from 74.0 m depth)

(including 39.87 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TGC-0403, from 74.0 m depth) 23.78 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 39.73 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0398, from 93.7 m depth)

(including 39.73 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0398, from 93.7 m depth) 20.02 g/t Au over 1.6 m (including 61.45 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0395, from 13.0 m depth)

(including 61.45 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0395, from 13.0 m depth) 7.81 g/t Au over 3.6 m (including 21.55 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0425, from 33.4 m depth)

(including 21.55 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0425, from 33.4 m depth) 38.43 g/t Au over 0.6 m (including 62.99 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0394, from 16.0 m depth)

(including 62.99 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0394, from 16.0 m depth) 10.85 g/t Au over 2.1 m (including 37.62 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0413, from 64.8 m depth)

(including 37.62 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0413, from 64.8 m depth) 11.21 g/t Au over 2.0 m (including 34.38 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0395, from 55.4 m depth)

(including 34.38 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0395, from 55.4 m depth) 49.12 g/t Au over 0.5 m (TGC-0402, from 25.0 m depth)

(TGC-0402, from 25.0 m depth) 63.98 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0425, from 0.9 m depth)

(TGC-0425, from 0.9 m depth) 18.91 g/t Au over 1.0 m (including 29.08 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0398, from 45.6 m depth)

(including 29.08 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0398, from 45.6 m depth) 17.02 g/t Au over 1.1 m (including 33.12 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0400, from 14.3 m depth)

*Drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. True width not known. See Table 1 for additional data.

Figure 1. Location of the Ura drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of the Ura drilling in relation to the Ura lodes shown in purple and other mineralized lodes shown in grey, with Tuvatu underground development shown in red. Right image: Section view of the Ura drilling looking NNE, approximately along strike of the Ura 1 and Ura 3 lodes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/251591_d9bb7bcb24465b3a_001full.jpg

Ura Lode System

The Ura lode system was first discovered during the initial development of the mine decline in late 2022 and was initially modelled as a single lode. It is now understood to be a system of lodes, with at least three separate lodes already identified: Ura 1, Ura 2, and Ura 3. The Ura system remains largely untested outside of current mining areas. The system extends to surface and is open at depth.

The Ura 1, Ura 2, and Ura 3 lodes all consist of narrow high-grade structures with high grade gold intersections. The Ura 1 and Ura 3 lodes dip subvertically to the west and strike approximately 200° to the SSW. The Ura 2 lode strikes approximately 205° to the SSW and dips at approximately 45° to the west, toward the West Zone. The Ura 2 lode intersects the Ura 1 lode slightly below the 1116 level while the Ura 3 lode is located between the Ura 2 and Ura 1 lodes. All three lodes have current total strike lengths of approximately 220 m each and remain open both at depth and to the south. The west extent of the Ura 2 lode remains entirely untested.

The drilling reported in this news release was conducted from three underground drill stations; the 1095, 1116, and 1116.SP drill stations. The drilling targeted two areas: the Ura 1 shrinkage stope area in development between the 1116 and 1156 levels, and the Ura 1, Ura 2, and Ura 3 lodes down-dip of the current underground workings.

Drilling in the Ura shrinkage stope is being conducted on a 12.5 m grid to provide a detailed understanding of the structure and mineralization of the lode in advance of mining. The shrinkage stope is already under development and the first rise is complete. The stope is anticipated to be approximately 80 m long, 35 m tall, and 1.5 m wide. It is scheduled for mining over the next three months, with the bulk of production coming in July.

Figure 2. Ura shrinkage stope drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff, plan view. Plan view looking down. The drill holes shown here primarily targeted areas of the Ura lode within the planned Ura 1 shrinkage stope. Ura lodes show in purple, underground workings in grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/251591_d9bb7bcb24465b3a_002full.jpg



Figure 3. Location of the Ura 1 shrinkage stope, section view. Section view looking east. The Ura 1 shrinkage stope is anticipated to be approximately 80 m long by 35 m tall and is located between the 1116 and the 1156 levels of the mine. The location of the shrinkage stope is approximated by the yellow dashed square, with Ura lodes shown in purple and underground workings in grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/251591_d9bb7bcb24465b3a_003full.jpg

The Ura down-dip drilling reported in this release primarily targeted areas outside the current resource. The Ura system is largely untested below and to the west of the currently modeled lodes, and the system is a prime target for resource expansion. Limited drilling has been conducted below the current underground workings. High grade drill results were returned approximately 90 m below the current underground workings, and 55 m below the currently modeled lodes. This represents an additional four to five levels of mineralization below the current mine levels, with strong potential for mineralization to continue further at depth. The Ura down-dip drill program is targeting a 12.5 m drill hole density to bring these additional levels of mineralization into the resource and into the mine plan this year.

Figure 4. Ura down-dip drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. Left image: Section view looking east perpendicular to the Ura lodes with select high-grade intercepts highlighted. Right image: Section vier looking NNE approximately along srike of the Ura 1 and Ura 3 lodes. High grade gold mineralization has been intersected in the Ura lodes 90 m down-dip of the current underground workings, and 55 m down-dip of the currently modeled lodes. The system remains open at depth. Ura lodes shown in light purple, underground workings in grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/251591_d9bb7bcb24465b3a_004full.jpg

Competent Person's Statement

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Melvyn Levrel, MAIG, Senior Geologist for Lion One Metals, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods. The Lion One geochemical laboratory is accredited under the IANZ ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standard - the international standard for testing and calibration of laboratories.

Diamond drill core samples are logged by Lion One personnel on site. Exploration diamond drill core is split by Lion One personnel on site, with half core samples sent for analysis and the other half core remaining on site. Grade control diamond drill core is whole core assayed. Core samples are delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 26 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & President

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 1. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0393 1876182 3920778 98 98.3 -55.3 85.4 TGC-0394 1876181 3920780 99 42.5 -43.3 144.5 TGC-0395 1876182 3920780 99 53.4 -47.3 111.0 TGC-0397 1876181 3920779 99 52.2 -57.3 131.1 TGC-0398 1876283 3920810 121 234.5 14.2 120.3 TGC-0399 1876182 3920779 98 63.3 -67.1 146.4 TGC-0400 1876181 3920780 99 40.7 -48.7 165.5 TGC-0401 1876283 3920814 119 290.7 -29.5 83.3 TGC-0402 1876181 3920780 99 42.1 -59.4 191.3 TGC-0403 1876283 3920814 119 279.5 -40.3 150.0 TGC-0404 1876181 3920778 98 97.9 -82.2 250.3 TGC-0405 1876283 3920816 119 319.4 -32.0 121.5 TGC-0407 1876283 3920815 119 311.5 -41.7 166.6 TGC-0408 1876181 3920779 100 276.5 -79.0 5.0 TGC-0410 1876181 3920779 100 276.5 -79.0 7.8 TGC-0411 1876181 3920779 100 276.5 -79.0 11.1 TGC-0412 1876177 3920778 98 278.2 -79.9 181.9 TGC-0413 1876279 3920767 120 272.6 11.3 86.0 TGC-0415 1876178 3920779 98 339.6 -83.3 130.5 TGC-0417 1876281 3920768 121 317.0 21.0 82.9 TGC-0418 1876280 3920768 121 299.3 21.2 80.0 TGC-0420 1876182 3920772 98 186.0 -80.6 135.8 TGC-0422 1876178 3920779 98 129.0 -20.0 33.2 TGC-0425 1876279 3920767 121 282.9 20.4 80.0

Table 2. Composite intervals from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au, with <1 m internal dilution at <3.0 g/t Au).

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0393

68.4 68.8 0.4 5.90



71.7 72.4 0.7 6.28



75.5 76.6 1.1 3.85

including 75.5 76.2 0.7 3.57

and 76.2 76.6 0.4 4.35 TGC-0394

16.0 16.6 0.6 38.43

including 16.0 16.3 0.3 13.87

and 16.3 16.6 0.3 62.99



54.2 55.0 0.8 13.76



120.2 120.8 0.6 3.09



130.7 131.4 0.7 3.00



138.6 139.1 0.5 3.00 TGC-0395

13.0 14.6 1.6 20.02

including 13.0 13.4 0.4 61.45

and 13.4 14.6 1.2 6.21



24.7 25.5 0.8 14.43

including 24.7 25.1 0.5 12.01

and 25.1 25.5 0.4 17.54



27.1 27.5 0.4 3.33



55.4 57.4 2.0 11.21

including 55.4 56.0 0.6 5.11

and 56.0 57.0 1.0 5.60

and 57.0 57.4 0.4 34.38



105.8 106.3 0.5 7.73



108.1 108.5 0.4 16.53 TGC-0397

22.5 22.8 0.3 3.33



118.7 119.0 0.3 6.54



130.5 130.8 0.3 3.55 TGC-0398

0.5 1.2 0.8 11.02

including 0.5 0.8 0.3 4.04

and 0.8 1.2 0.5 15.67



4.1 4.7 0.6 3.32



6.5 7.7 1.2 3.02



41.4 42.0 0.7 7.66



45.6 46.6 1.0 18.91

including 45.6 46.1 0.5 29.08

and 46.1 46.6 0.5 8.73



48.9 49.2 0.3 49.56



90.2 92.1 1.9 54.16

including 90.2 90.8 0.6 156.55

and 90.8 91.4 0.6 6.19

and 91.4 92.1 0.7 7.50



93.7 95.5 1.8 23.78

including 93.7 94.3 0.6 14.98

and 94.3 94.7 0.4 39.73

and 94.7 95.5 0.8 22.40



96.9 97.5 0.6 3.85



104.8 105.4 0.6 3.98 TGC-0399

115.9 117.2 1.3 4.33

including 115.9 116.2 0.3 5.23

and 116.2 116.5 0.3 2.40

and 116.5 116.8 0.3 0.07

and 116.8 117.2 0.3 9.22 TGC-0400

14.3 15.4 1.1 17.02

including 14.3 14.6 0.4 4.32

and 14.6 15.1 0.5 33.12

and 15.1 15.4 0.3 7.68



26.3 26.6 0.3 42.39



47.6 47.9 0.3 3.11 TGC-0401

61.0 61.6 0.6 3.37



71.3 72.0 0.7 3.41 TGC-0402

11.2 11.5 0.3 5.65



23.5 23.9 0.4 21.78



25.0 25.5 0.5 49.12 TGC-0403

0.6 1.1 0.5 23.65



74.0 77.2 3.2 16.64

including 74.0 75.0 1.0 3.39

and 75.0 76.0 1.0 3.18

and 76.0 77.2 1.2 39.87 TGC-0404

25.4 26.0 0.6 9.18 TGC-0405

0.0 1.1 1.1 5.57

including 0.0 0.5 0.5 4.09

and 0.5 1.1 0.7 6.60



77.1 77.6 0.5 3.86



92.5 93.1 0.6 6.66



101.4 102.6 1.2 3.88 TGC-0407

77.0 77.6 0.6 6.11



85.5 85.8 0.3 10.89



90.0 90.3 0.3 21.56



93.2 93.6 0.4 3.33



97.7 98.1 0.4 8.37 TGC-0412

60.4 60.7 0.3 24.56 TGC-0413

34.2 34.8 0.6 3.16



35.7 36.3 0.6 4.03



64.8 66.9 2.1 10.85

including 64.8 65.2 0.4 37.62

and 65.2 65.8 0.6 9.47

and 65.8 66.6 0.8 0.08

and 66.6 66.9 0.3 6.62 TGC-0415

26.5 26.9 0.4 35.78 TGC-0417

29.7 30.1 0.3 5.80



42.7 43.9 1.2 6.83 TGC-0418

35.1 36.0 0.9 3.05



57.2 59.0 1.8 4.81

including 57.2 58.0 0.8 3.51

and 58.0 58.4 0.4 NS

and 58.4 59.0 0.6 9.74



60.3 60.6 0.3 3.82



66.8 67.4 0.6 8.73 TGC-0420

31.1 32.6 1.5 6.45

including 31.1 31.4 0.3 15.68

and 31.4 31.8 0.4 0.14

and 31.8 32.3 0.5 4.66

and 32.3 32.6 0.3 8.21



34.8 35.2 0.4 4.53



36.3 36.8 0.5 5.35



41.9 42.2 0.3 5.55 TGC-0422

17.5 18.8 1.3 8.67

including 17.5 17.8 0.3 21.62

and 17.8 18.5 0.7 4.57

and 18.5 18.8 0.3 5.40 TGC-0425

0.9 1.2 0.3 63.98



30.8 32.3 1.5 4.31

including 30.8 31.3 0.5 5.49

and 31.3 31.6 0.3 5.85

and 31.6 31.9 0.3 0.96

and 31.9 32.3 0.4 4.19



33.4 36.9 3.6 7.81

including 33.4 34.0 0.7 5.81

and 34.0 34.9 0.9 10.01

and 34.9 35.2 0.3 3.32

and 35.2 35.5 0.3 <0.01

and 35.5 35.8 0.3 17.66

and 35.8 36.5 0.7 0.06

and 36.5 36.9 0.4 21.55



38.5 38.9 0.4 8.28



65.6 66.1 0.5 10.12

