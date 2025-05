WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), a provider of packaging products and equipment, Monday said it plans to offer $500 million senior unsecured notes 2033 issued by its subsidiary Crown Americas LLC.Crown intends to use the net proceeds from the offering in repaying its 4.750% senior notes due 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX