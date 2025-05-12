Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") March 2025 oil production was a total of 3,249 barrels for the month, averaging 105 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$65 per barrel and Argo's March oil revenue was $211,595 and net operating cash flow was $112,770.

March 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 103 bbl/day 39 bbl/day $78,114 $43,967 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 142 bbl/day 27 bbl/day $53,608 $28,131 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 64.5 bbl/day 24 bbl/day $48,860 $24,407 Lloyd 2

(18.75% interest) 5 bbl/day 1 bbl/day $1,915 ($1,440) Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 77 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $29,097 $17,704 March 2025 Total 105 bbl/day $211,595 $112,770

In April 2025, Argo paid an annual Alberta tax on its 2024 oil production on freehold lands of $130,619.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

