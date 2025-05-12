WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic components maker, said on Monday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has bagged an order of around $7 million to supply essential components for a leading healthcare innovator specializing in patient diagnostic and care applications.Ajay Mehra, OSI Systems' Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We are thrilled to capture this order from this long-term customer and look forward to supporting their leading medical solutions.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX