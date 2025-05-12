PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. & Plc. (CCL, CUK) Monday announced that Carnival Corp. commenced a private offering of new senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion, due 2031.The latest Notes offering will help refinance its $993 million 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and reduce interest expense.The Company issued a conditional notice of redemption of the 2026 Unsecured Notes and need to to be redeemed on or about May 22, 2025. The redemption price is equal to 100 percent of the principal amount of the 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX