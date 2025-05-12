Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris: ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
57.1385
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
25,000
57.1619
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.2530
TQEX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.3416
AQEU
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.5235
XPAR
TOTAL
225,000
56.6306
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
