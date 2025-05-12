Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Statement of transactions in own shares from 05/05/2025 to 09/05/2025 HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares* Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 5/5/2025 FR0010307819 5,000 99.3993 XPAR

LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 5/6/2025 FR0010307819 13,000 98.3219 XPAR

LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 5/7/2025 FR0010307819 3,000 100.8718 XPAR

LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 5/8/2025 FR0010307819 17,700 103.7037 XPAR

LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 5/9/2025 FR0010307819 14,300 103.3271 XPAR