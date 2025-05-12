Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Statement of transactions in own shares from 05/05/2025 to 09/05/2025
|HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/5/2025
FR0010307819
5,000
99.3993
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/6/2025
FR0010307819
13,000
98.3219
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/7/2025
FR0010307819
3,000
100.8718
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/8/2025
FR0010307819
17,700
103.7037
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/9/2025
FR0010307819
14,300
103.3271
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
53,000
101.7157
Legrand
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512198498/en/
Contacts:
Legrand