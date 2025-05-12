Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 15:29
1,390 Euro
+1,46 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,67020:20
Dow Jones News
12.05.2025 20:03 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-May-2025 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      224,852 
Highest price paid per share:         121.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.4102p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,288,410 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,288,410) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      120.4102p                    224,852

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
644              120.40          08:06:07         00335612828TRLO1     XLON 
1265              121.00          08:14:49         00335616630TRLO1     XLON 
86               120.60          08:14:49         00335616635TRLO1     XLON 
561              120.60          08:14:49         00335616636TRLO1     XLON 
400              120.40          08:31:41         00335624037TRLO1     XLON 
277              120.40          08:31:41         00335624038TRLO1     XLON 
300              120.40          08:33:28         00335624797TRLO1     XLON 
337              120.40          08:33:28         00335624798TRLO1     XLON 
198              120.80          08:35:41         00335625743TRLO1     XLON 
219              120.80          08:35:41         00335625744TRLO1     XLON 
262              120.80          08:35:41         00335625745TRLO1     XLON 
247              120.80          08:35:41         00335625746TRLO1     XLON 
1354              120.80          08:35:41         00335625747TRLO1     XLON 
36               120.80          08:35:41         00335625748TRLO1     XLON 
247              120.60          08:41:46         00335628249TRLO1     XLON 
437              120.60          08:41:46         00335628250TRLO1     XLON 
662              120.40          08:42:35         00335628558TRLO1     XLON 
642              120.40          08:46:35         00335630166TRLO1     XLON 
640              120.00          08:47:03         00335630414TRLO1     XLON 
639              120.00          08:47:03         00335630415TRLO1     XLON 
1282              120.00          08:47:19         00335630578TRLO1     XLON 
675              120.00          08:48:04         00335630953TRLO1     XLON 
644              120.00          08:48:19         00335631047TRLO1     XLON 
644              119.60          08:57:54         00335634601TRLO1     XLON 
644              119.40          09:13:34         00335641194TRLO1     XLON 
114              120.00          10:12:03         00335674556TRLO1     XLON 
300              120.00          10:12:03         00335674557TRLO1     XLON 
3000              120.40          10:28:22         00335685728TRLO1     XLON 
3000              120.40          10:28:22         00335685733TRLO1     XLON 
667              120.40          10:28:22         00335685734TRLO1     XLON 
581              120.40          10:28:22         00335685735TRLO1     XLON 
2125              121.00          10:29:13         00335686375TRLO1     XLON 
3655              120.80          10:29:13         00335686377TRLO1     XLON 
452              120.80          10:29:13         00335686378TRLO1     XLON 
663              120.60          10:29:37         00335686784TRLO1     XLON 
396              120.60          10:29:37         00335686785TRLO1     XLON 
662              120.60          10:29:37         00335686786TRLO1     XLON 
266              120.60          10:29:37         00335686787TRLO1     XLON 
662              120.60          10:29:37         00335686789TRLO1     XLON 
50000             120.60          10:34:04         00335691198TRLO1     XLON 
683              120.60          10:34:36         00335691669TRLO1     XLON 
640              120.40          10:45:14         00335701659TRLO1     XLON 
647              120.40          10:45:14         00335701660TRLO1     XLON 
647              120.40          10:59:15         00335714139TRLO1     XLON 
659              120.40          11:01:01         00335714263TRLO1     XLON 
100              120.40          11:19:06         00335715040TRLO1     XLON 
500              120.40          11:19:06         00335715041TRLO1     XLON 
82               120.40          11:19:06         00335715042TRLO1     XLON 
648              120.20          11:25:15         00335715218TRLO1     XLON 
50000             120.20          11:35:05         00335715507TRLO1     XLON 
665              120.40          12:20:29         00335717175TRLO1     XLON 
115              120.40          12:20:29         00335717176TRLO1     XLON 
3178              121.00          12:22:24         00335717269TRLO1     XLON 
1563              121.00          12:22:24         00335717270TRLO1     XLON 
642              121.40          12:38:35         00335717831TRLO1     XLON 
642              121.20          12:38:35         00335717837TRLO1     XLON 
641              121.20          12:38:35         00335717838TRLO1     XLON 
641              121.20          12:38:35         00335717839TRLO1     XLON 
1500              121.40          12:38:35         00335717840TRLO1     XLON 
430              121.40          12:38:35         00335717841TRLO1     XLON 
1172              121.40          12:38:35         00335717842TRLO1     XLON 
642              121.20          12:38:46         00335717847TRLO1     XLON 
698              121.20          12:39:35         00335717892TRLO1     XLON 
656              121.20          12:39:47         00335717898TRLO1     XLON 
644              121.00          12:48:39         00335718261TRLO1     XLON 
641              121.00          13:00:11         00335718809TRLO1     XLON 
699              121.00          13:00:12         00335718815TRLO1     XLON 
650              121.00          13:00:12         00335718816TRLO1     XLON 
652              121.00          13:00:12         00335718829TRLO1     XLON 
666              121.00          13:06:00         00335719078TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

677              121.20          13:12:40         00335719338TRLO1     XLON 
652              121.20          13:12:40         00335719341TRLO1     XLON 
662              121.20          13:12:41         00335719343TRLO1     XLON 
663              121.40          13:13:16         00335719349TRLO1     XLON 
657              121.20          13:15:42         00335719443TRLO1     XLON 
667              121.00          13:21:57         00335719632TRLO1     XLON 
652              120.80          13:22:37         00335719642TRLO1     XLON 
643              120.80          13:34:01         00335719875TRLO1     XLON 
696              120.80          13:50:09         00335720570TRLO1     XLON 
696              120.60          14:05:31         00335720941TRLO1     XLON 
50000             120.40          14:32:58         00335723016TRLO1     XLON 
693              120.40          14:35:03         00335723165TRLO1     XLON 
637              120.20          14:35:03         00335723166TRLO1     XLON 
637              120.20          14:35:13         00335723203TRLO1     XLON 
668              120.20          14:35:16         00335723209TRLO1     XLON 
668              120.00          14:36:26         00335723320TRLO1     XLON 
681              119.80          14:36:27         00335723321TRLO1     XLON 
681              119.60          14:36:34         00335723425TRLO1     XLON 
644              119.60          14:36:51         00335723483TRLO1     XLON 
651              119.20          14:38:24         00335723611TRLO1     XLON 
448              119.00          14:46:21         00335724192TRLO1     XLON 
231              119.00          14:46:21         00335724193TRLO1     XLON 
376              118.80          14:48:17         00335724277TRLO1     XLON 
313              118.80          14:48:17         00335724278TRLO1     XLON 
683              118.60          14:52:27         00335724499TRLO1     XLON 
641              118.60          14:55:50         00335724738TRLO1     XLON 
686              118.60          14:56:07         00335724779TRLO1     XLON 
218              119.20          15:17:27         00335726005TRLO1     XLON 
294              119.20          15:17:27         00335726006TRLO1     XLON 
69               119.20          15:17:27         00335726007TRLO1     XLON 
291              119.20          15:17:27         00335726008TRLO1     XLON 
435              119.20          15:17:29         00335726009TRLO1     XLON 
1010              119.20          15:21:59         00335726449TRLO1     XLON 
968              119.20          15:21:59         00335726450TRLO1     XLON 
657              119.20          15:31:16         00335727297TRLO1     XLON 
654              119.00          15:31:17         00335727299TRLO1     XLON 
500              119.60          15:55:52         00335729032TRLO1     XLON 
165              119.60          15:55:52         00335729033TRLO1     XLON 
676              119.60          16:04:21         00335729689TRLO1     XLON 
643              119.40          16:13:02         00335730229TRLO1     XLON 
641              119.60          16:13:23         00335730236TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  387776 
EQS News ID:  2135660 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135660&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
