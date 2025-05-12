Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-May-2025 / 18:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 12 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 224,852 Highest price paid per share: 121.40p Lowest price paid per share: 118.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.4102p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,288,410 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,288,410) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.4102p 224,852

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 644 120.40 08:06:07 00335612828TRLO1 XLON 1265 121.00 08:14:49 00335616630TRLO1 XLON 86 120.60 08:14:49 00335616635TRLO1 XLON 561 120.60 08:14:49 00335616636TRLO1 XLON 400 120.40 08:31:41 00335624037TRLO1 XLON 277 120.40 08:31:41 00335624038TRLO1 XLON 300 120.40 08:33:28 00335624797TRLO1 XLON 337 120.40 08:33:28 00335624798TRLO1 XLON 198 120.80 08:35:41 00335625743TRLO1 XLON 219 120.80 08:35:41 00335625744TRLO1 XLON 262 120.80 08:35:41 00335625745TRLO1 XLON 247 120.80 08:35:41 00335625746TRLO1 XLON 1354 120.80 08:35:41 00335625747TRLO1 XLON 36 120.80 08:35:41 00335625748TRLO1 XLON 247 120.60 08:41:46 00335628249TRLO1 XLON 437 120.60 08:41:46 00335628250TRLO1 XLON 662 120.40 08:42:35 00335628558TRLO1 XLON 642 120.40 08:46:35 00335630166TRLO1 XLON 640 120.00 08:47:03 00335630414TRLO1 XLON 639 120.00 08:47:03 00335630415TRLO1 XLON 1282 120.00 08:47:19 00335630578TRLO1 XLON 675 120.00 08:48:04 00335630953TRLO1 XLON 644 120.00 08:48:19 00335631047TRLO1 XLON 644 119.60 08:57:54 00335634601TRLO1 XLON 644 119.40 09:13:34 00335641194TRLO1 XLON 114 120.00 10:12:03 00335674556TRLO1 XLON 300 120.00 10:12:03 00335674557TRLO1 XLON 3000 120.40 10:28:22 00335685728TRLO1 XLON 3000 120.40 10:28:22 00335685733TRLO1 XLON 667 120.40 10:28:22 00335685734TRLO1 XLON 581 120.40 10:28:22 00335685735TRLO1 XLON 2125 121.00 10:29:13 00335686375TRLO1 XLON 3655 120.80 10:29:13 00335686377TRLO1 XLON 452 120.80 10:29:13 00335686378TRLO1 XLON 663 120.60 10:29:37 00335686784TRLO1 XLON 396 120.60 10:29:37 00335686785TRLO1 XLON 662 120.60 10:29:37 00335686786TRLO1 XLON 266 120.60 10:29:37 00335686787TRLO1 XLON 662 120.60 10:29:37 00335686789TRLO1 XLON 50000 120.60 10:34:04 00335691198TRLO1 XLON 683 120.60 10:34:36 00335691669TRLO1 XLON 640 120.40 10:45:14 00335701659TRLO1 XLON 647 120.40 10:45:14 00335701660TRLO1 XLON 647 120.40 10:59:15 00335714139TRLO1 XLON 659 120.40 11:01:01 00335714263TRLO1 XLON 100 120.40 11:19:06 00335715040TRLO1 XLON 500 120.40 11:19:06 00335715041TRLO1 XLON 82 120.40 11:19:06 00335715042TRLO1 XLON 648 120.20 11:25:15 00335715218TRLO1 XLON 50000 120.20 11:35:05 00335715507TRLO1 XLON 665 120.40 12:20:29 00335717175TRLO1 XLON 115 120.40 12:20:29 00335717176TRLO1 XLON 3178 121.00 12:22:24 00335717269TRLO1 XLON 1563 121.00 12:22:24 00335717270TRLO1 XLON 642 121.40 12:38:35 00335717831TRLO1 XLON 642 121.20 12:38:35 00335717837TRLO1 XLON 641 121.20 12:38:35 00335717838TRLO1 XLON 641 121.20 12:38:35 00335717839TRLO1 XLON 1500 121.40 12:38:35 00335717840TRLO1 XLON 430 121.40 12:38:35 00335717841TRLO1 XLON 1172 121.40 12:38:35 00335717842TRLO1 XLON 642 121.20 12:38:46 00335717847TRLO1 XLON 698 121.20 12:39:35 00335717892TRLO1 XLON 656 121.20 12:39:47 00335717898TRLO1 XLON 644 121.00 12:48:39 00335718261TRLO1 XLON 641 121.00 13:00:11 00335718809TRLO1 XLON 699 121.00 13:00:12 00335718815TRLO1 XLON 650 121.00 13:00:12 00335718816TRLO1 XLON 652 121.00 13:00:12 00335718829TRLO1 XLON 666 121.00 13:06:00 00335719078TRLO1 XLON

677 121.20 13:12:40 00335719338TRLO1 XLON 652 121.20 13:12:40 00335719341TRLO1 XLON 662 121.20 13:12:41 00335719343TRLO1 XLON 663 121.40 13:13:16 00335719349TRLO1 XLON 657 121.20 13:15:42 00335719443TRLO1 XLON 667 121.00 13:21:57 00335719632TRLO1 XLON 652 120.80 13:22:37 00335719642TRLO1 XLON 643 120.80 13:34:01 00335719875TRLO1 XLON 696 120.80 13:50:09 00335720570TRLO1 XLON 696 120.60 14:05:31 00335720941TRLO1 XLON 50000 120.40 14:32:58 00335723016TRLO1 XLON 693 120.40 14:35:03 00335723165TRLO1 XLON 637 120.20 14:35:03 00335723166TRLO1 XLON 637 120.20 14:35:13 00335723203TRLO1 XLON 668 120.20 14:35:16 00335723209TRLO1 XLON 668 120.00 14:36:26 00335723320TRLO1 XLON 681 119.80 14:36:27 00335723321TRLO1 XLON 681 119.60 14:36:34 00335723425TRLO1 XLON 644 119.60 14:36:51 00335723483TRLO1 XLON 651 119.20 14:38:24 00335723611TRLO1 XLON 448 119.00 14:46:21 00335724192TRLO1 XLON 231 119.00 14:46:21 00335724193TRLO1 XLON 376 118.80 14:48:17 00335724277TRLO1 XLON 313 118.80 14:48:17 00335724278TRLO1 XLON 683 118.60 14:52:27 00335724499TRLO1 XLON 641 118.60 14:55:50 00335724738TRLO1 XLON 686 118.60 14:56:07 00335724779TRLO1 XLON 218 119.20 15:17:27 00335726005TRLO1 XLON 294 119.20 15:17:27 00335726006TRLO1 XLON 69 119.20 15:17:27 00335726007TRLO1 XLON 291 119.20 15:17:27 00335726008TRLO1 XLON 435 119.20 15:17:29 00335726009TRLO1 XLON 1010 119.20 15:21:59 00335726449TRLO1 XLON 968 119.20 15:21:59 00335726450TRLO1 XLON 657 119.20 15:31:16 00335727297TRLO1 XLON 654 119.00 15:31:17 00335727299TRLO1 XLON 500 119.60 15:55:52 00335729032TRLO1 XLON 165 119.60 15:55:52 00335729033TRLO1 XLON 676 119.60 16:04:21 00335729689TRLO1 XLON 643 119.40 16:13:02 00335730229TRLO1 XLON 641 119.60 16:13:23 00335730236TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

