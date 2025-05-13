Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-May-2025 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      169,446 
Highest price paid per share:         121.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          119.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.7793p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,118,964 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,118,964) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      119.7793p                    169,446

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1381              120.40          08:23:42         00335823127TRLO1     XLON 
7               120.40          08:23:42         00335823126TRLO1     XLON 
26               119.80          08:24:20         00335823439TRLO1     XLON 
1959              119.40          08:25:21         00335824155TRLO1     XLON 
274              119.40          08:25:54         00335824383TRLO1     XLON 
633              119.40          08:35:07         00335828921TRLO1     XLON 
273              119.60          08:35:07         00335828923TRLO1     XLON 
656              119.40          08:35:10         00335828947TRLO1     XLON 
211              119.60          08:35:21         00335829032TRLO1     XLON 
287              119.60          08:35:21         00335829033TRLO1     XLON 
270              119.60          08:35:21         00335829034TRLO1     XLON 
636              119.40          08:35:28         00335829070TRLO1     XLON 
35000             119.40          08:41:23         00335831873TRLO1     XLON 
19006             119.40          08:49:44         00335836869TRLO1     XLON 
500              119.40          08:49:55         00335836960TRLO1     XLON 
163              119.40          08:49:55         00335836961TRLO1     XLON 
642              119.60          08:49:58         00335836986TRLO1     XLON 
660              119.20          08:50:00         00335837014TRLO1     XLON 
559              119.00          08:53:48         00335838747TRLO1     XLON 
88               119.00          08:53:48         00335838748TRLO1     XLON 
657              119.20          08:56:15         00335839578TRLO1     XLON 
200              119.20          09:18:24         00335850884TRLO1     XLON 
140              119.40          09:18:25         00335850889TRLO1     XLON 
249              119.40          09:18:26         00335850899TRLO1     XLON 
252              119.40          09:18:26         00335850900TRLO1     XLON 
983              119.40          09:34:56         00335862299TRLO1     XLON 
182              119.80          11:17:59         00335918645TRLO1     XLON 
4000              120.00          12:00:00         00335920707TRLO1     XLON 
11544             120.00          12:00:00         00335920708TRLO1     XLON 
2049              120.20          12:01:18         00335920849TRLO1     XLON 
5000              120.20          12:10:20         00335921282TRLO1     XLON 
3733              120.20          12:10:20         00335921283TRLO1     XLON 
642              120.20          12:10:32         00335921306TRLO1     XLON 
625              120.20          12:10:46         00335921313TRLO1     XLON 
58               120.20          12:10:46         00335921314TRLO1     XLON 
200              120.00          12:10:58         00335921318TRLO1     XLON 
637              120.00          12:24:00         00335921847TRLO1     XLON 
637              120.00          12:24:00         00335921848TRLO1     XLON 
1326              119.80          12:25:46         00335921925TRLO1     XLON 
663              119.60          12:30:33         00335922032TRLO1     XLON 
141              119.80          12:30:33         00335922033TRLO1     XLON 
663              119.60          12:54:28         00335923069TRLO1     XLON 
663              119.60          12:54:28         00335923070TRLO1     XLON 
1353              119.40          13:15:23         00335923853TRLO1     XLON 
676              119.40          13:15:23         00335923854TRLO1     XLON 
5000              119.40          13:15:23         00335923851TRLO1     XLON 
1973              119.40          13:15:23         00335923852TRLO1     XLON 
1365              119.60          14:04:00         00335926063TRLO1     XLON 
683              119.60          14:04:00         00335926064TRLO1     XLON 
682              119.60          14:04:00         00335926065TRLO1     XLON 
2536              119.60          14:04:15         00335926122TRLO1     XLON 
200              119.80          14:51:13         00335928761TRLO1     XLON 
1697              120.00          14:56:02         00335929039TRLO1     XLON 
5454              120.00          14:56:02         00335929040TRLO1     XLON 
13693             120.00          14:56:02         00335929041TRLO1     XLON 
705              120.00          14:56:51         00335929110TRLO1     XLON 
660              120.00          14:57:25         00335929178TRLO1     XLON 
657              120.00          15:03:47         00335929610TRLO1     XLON 
632              119.80          15:12:22         00335930333TRLO1     XLON 
589              119.80          15:21:05         00335930974TRLO1     XLON 
3225              119.80          15:59:20         00335933610TRLO1     XLON 
1775              119.80          15:59:20         00335933611TRLO1     XLON 
5000              119.80          15:59:20         00335933612TRLO1     XLON 
848              120.00          15:59:25         00335933649TRLO1     XLON 
5454              120.00          15:59:25         00335933650TRLO1     XLON 
9319              120.00          15:59:25         00335933653TRLO1     XLON 
1296              121.20          16:02:16         00335933878TRLO1     XLON 
263              121.20          16:02:16         00335933879TRLO1     XLON 
289              121.20          16:02:16         00335933880TRLO1     XLON 
291              121.20          16:02:16         00335933881TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
