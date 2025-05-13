DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-May-2025 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 13 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 169,446 Highest price paid per share: 121.80p Lowest price paid per share: 119.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.7793p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,118,964 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,118,964) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.7793p 169,446

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1381 120.40 08:23:42 00335823127TRLO1 XLON 7 120.40 08:23:42 00335823126TRLO1 XLON 26 119.80 08:24:20 00335823439TRLO1 XLON 1959 119.40 08:25:21 00335824155TRLO1 XLON 274 119.40 08:25:54 00335824383TRLO1 XLON 633 119.40 08:35:07 00335828921TRLO1 XLON 273 119.60 08:35:07 00335828923TRLO1 XLON 656 119.40 08:35:10 00335828947TRLO1 XLON 211 119.60 08:35:21 00335829032TRLO1 XLON 287 119.60 08:35:21 00335829033TRLO1 XLON 270 119.60 08:35:21 00335829034TRLO1 XLON 636 119.40 08:35:28 00335829070TRLO1 XLON 35000 119.40 08:41:23 00335831873TRLO1 XLON 19006 119.40 08:49:44 00335836869TRLO1 XLON 500 119.40 08:49:55 00335836960TRLO1 XLON 163 119.40 08:49:55 00335836961TRLO1 XLON 642 119.60 08:49:58 00335836986TRLO1 XLON 660 119.20 08:50:00 00335837014TRLO1 XLON 559 119.00 08:53:48 00335838747TRLO1 XLON 88 119.00 08:53:48 00335838748TRLO1 XLON 657 119.20 08:56:15 00335839578TRLO1 XLON 200 119.20 09:18:24 00335850884TRLO1 XLON 140 119.40 09:18:25 00335850889TRLO1 XLON 249 119.40 09:18:26 00335850899TRLO1 XLON 252 119.40 09:18:26 00335850900TRLO1 XLON 983 119.40 09:34:56 00335862299TRLO1 XLON 182 119.80 11:17:59 00335918645TRLO1 XLON 4000 120.00 12:00:00 00335920707TRLO1 XLON 11544 120.00 12:00:00 00335920708TRLO1 XLON 2049 120.20 12:01:18 00335920849TRLO1 XLON 5000 120.20 12:10:20 00335921282TRLO1 XLON 3733 120.20 12:10:20 00335921283TRLO1 XLON 642 120.20 12:10:32 00335921306TRLO1 XLON 625 120.20 12:10:46 00335921313TRLO1 XLON 58 120.20 12:10:46 00335921314TRLO1 XLON 200 120.00 12:10:58 00335921318TRLO1 XLON 637 120.00 12:24:00 00335921847TRLO1 XLON 637 120.00 12:24:00 00335921848TRLO1 XLON 1326 119.80 12:25:46 00335921925TRLO1 XLON 663 119.60 12:30:33 00335922032TRLO1 XLON 141 119.80 12:30:33 00335922033TRLO1 XLON 663 119.60 12:54:28 00335923069TRLO1 XLON 663 119.60 12:54:28 00335923070TRLO1 XLON 1353 119.40 13:15:23 00335923853TRLO1 XLON 676 119.40 13:15:23 00335923854TRLO1 XLON 5000 119.40 13:15:23 00335923851TRLO1 XLON 1973 119.40 13:15:23 00335923852TRLO1 XLON 1365 119.60 14:04:00 00335926063TRLO1 XLON 683 119.60 14:04:00 00335926064TRLO1 XLON 682 119.60 14:04:00 00335926065TRLO1 XLON 2536 119.60 14:04:15 00335926122TRLO1 XLON 200 119.80 14:51:13 00335928761TRLO1 XLON 1697 120.00 14:56:02 00335929039TRLO1 XLON 5454 120.00 14:56:02 00335929040TRLO1 XLON 13693 120.00 14:56:02 00335929041TRLO1 XLON 705 120.00 14:56:51 00335929110TRLO1 XLON 660 120.00 14:57:25 00335929178TRLO1 XLON 657 120.00 15:03:47 00335929610TRLO1 XLON 632 119.80 15:12:22 00335930333TRLO1 XLON 589 119.80 15:21:05 00335930974TRLO1 XLON 3225 119.80 15:59:20 00335933610TRLO1 XLON 1775 119.80 15:59:20 00335933611TRLO1 XLON 5000 119.80 15:59:20 00335933612TRLO1 XLON 848 120.00 15:59:25 00335933649TRLO1 XLON 5454 120.00 15:59:25 00335933650TRLO1 XLON 9319 120.00 15:59:25 00335933653TRLO1 XLON 1296 121.20 16:02:16 00335933878TRLO1 XLON 263 121.20 16:02:16 00335933879TRLO1 XLON 289 121.20 16:02:16 00335933880TRLO1 XLON 291 121.20 16:02:16 00335933881TRLO1 XLON

