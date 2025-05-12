Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. ("Strathmore Plus" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, were approved for listing on the CSE today under the symbol SUU.

Strathmore Plus is focused on uranium exploration in Wyoming, a leading U.S. state for uranium production. The Kelowna, B.C.-based junior miner holds three properties in Wyoming comprising more than 9,000 acres of land, all located near past-producing mines and current exploration projects. The Company believes that its Agate project has the potential to be a low-cost, in-situ uranium recovery operation.

"Global demand for uranium is poised for significant growth, with dozens of new nuclear reactors under construction and hundreds more being proposed. Accordingly, this is an ideal time for companies to be hunting for new mineable deposits," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Strathmore Plus success in Wyoming, and we are pleased that the company chose to list on the CSE, where our cost-effective platform and streamlined regulatory framework is ideal for junior exploration companies."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251796

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)