Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Participation in the 2025 U.S. Caribbean Business Conference, Signaling Global Expansion into New EV Markets

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. dba PhoenixEV, a leading manufacturer of all-electric, zero-emission vehicles, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 U.S. Caribbean Business Conference, organized by the U.S. Commercial Service and taking place in Miami, Florida from May 13-14, 2025.

This event marks a significant step in PhoenixEV's strategic global expansion, with a strong focus on international growth across the Caribbean and Latin American commercial vehicle markets. As governments and fleet operators across the region accelerate their transition toward clean transportation, PhoenixEV is well-positioned to deliver proven, zero-emission solutions for a wide range of applications-from transit buses to medium-duty commercial trucks.

During the conference, PhoenixEV will meet with high-level delegates and key stakeholders from across the Caribbean to explore opportunities for collaboration, fleet electrification, and market entry strategies. The company will also share its recent product innovations, including its next-generation medium-duty EV chassis and transit bus platform.

"Our participation in the U.S. Caribbean Business Conference is a critical milestone in our mission to deliver clean transportation solutions on a global scale," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor Inc. "The Caribbean and Latin American regions present a unique opportunity to lead the transition to electric mobility. With our deep experience in EV technology and fleet deployment, PhoenixEV is ready to support governments, operators, and partners across these markets."

PhoenixEV's international expansion initiative aligns with its long-term growth strategy of targeting emerging zero-emission vehicle markets, while leveraging its track record of product performance, flexible configurations, and reliable service support.

For more information about PhoenixEV, please contact our media relations team at marketing@phoenixev.ai.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty and commercial EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

marketing@phoenixev.ai

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.

