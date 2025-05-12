Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation EXPO25

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a company engaged in the development of advanced optical technologies and pulsed laser systems, today announced that Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation EXPO25 on May 21, 2025, at Convene - 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

Applied Energetics is scheduled to present at 3:30 pm EDT.

Investors interested in attending may visit the event website for more information and to pre-register.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://b2idigital.com/ladenburg-innovation-expo/livestream

To book a one-on-one meeting with Applied Energetics at this event, please refer to the conference website link.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a US middle market diversified financial services firm. The firm is headquartered in New York and is engaged in investment banking, with a focus on fundraising, buyside & sellside M&A, high-yield debt, and private equity access for public and private companies. The firm also provides equity research, institutional sales and trading, independent brokerage, advisory services, trust services, and asset management. Together with its parent, Osaic, Ladenburg Thalmann has over 11,000 financial advisors in the US, managing over $650 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit ladenburg.com.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 8 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-to-present-at-the-ladenburg-thalmann-technology-innovation-1026832