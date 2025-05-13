Hankook Tire Backs Thrilling Action at Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2025, Round 5 of WRC

Round 5 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship to take place May 15-18 across the rugged terrain in and around Matosinhos, northern Portugal

MATOSINHOS, Portugal, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), will support the upcoming Round 5 of the 2025 season-Vodafone Rally de Portugal-taking place from May 15 to 18 across the rugged terrain in and around Matosinhos, northern Portugal. The company will continue to equip the world's top rally teams with its high-performance tires throughout the event.

Renowned as one of the most iconic events in WRC history, the Vodafone Rally de Portugal has been part of the championship since its inaugural season in 1973, earning the title of "Best Rally in the World" five times. With over 90% of its route made up of rocky, rutted gravel roads, the rally is considered one of the most technically demanding of the 14-event calendar, pushing drivers, cars and tires to their absolute limits in extreme rallying conditions.

The 2025 edition will feature 24 special stages (SS), covering a total distance of 344.5 kilometers. Among them, the legendary Fafe stage stands out as a fan favorite. Perched atop a mountain ridge, the course is famous for its dramatic jump section, where cars launch skyward over a crest before charging toward the finish line. Each year, thousands of motorsport fans pack the hillsides to witness this spectacular finale firsthand.

This year's rally presents an added layer of challenge, with each stage run twice-once in the morning and again in the afternoon-intensifying surface degradation. In the early passes, soft sandy layers cause slippery conditions, especially for early starters. By the second run, the course becomes riddled with jagged rocks and deep ruts that can increase damage risk and impact performance. Combined with high temperatures and complex mountain terrain, tire selection becomes a decisive element of overall rally strategy.

To tackle these punishing conditions, Hankook Tire will supply its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, specifically engineered to absorb impact on harsh gravel surfaces. Available in both hard and soft compounds, the Dynapro R213 provides outstanding resistance to external damage and wear, even under the most extreme rallying conditions. Its superior grip and precise handling characteristics are expected to provide optimal performance across a wide range of surfaces and shifting weather conditions.

Off the stages, Hankook Tire will engage with fans through its dedicated "Brand World" booth within the service park. Designed to reinforce the premium image of its unified global brand, "Hankook," the booth will offer a range of interactive experience zones for motorsport fans, including a motorsport heritage display, rallying simulator activities, exclusive merchandise, and photo zones-bringing motorsport culture to life for rally enthusiasts.

As the exclusive tire supplier for the WRC, Hankook Tire continues to validate the performance and technological reliability of its products under the most extreme driving conditions, further solidifying its position as a global premium brand. The company supplies tires across all competition categories-including WRC1, WRC2, WRC3, and Junior WRC-delivering consistent, high-level performance across diverse terrains and rally conditions.

