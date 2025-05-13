Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - WISR AI SYSTEMS INC. (CSE: WISR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and are expected to begin trading at market open on May 13, 2025, under the ticker symbol "WISR".

The ISIN and CUSIP associated with the Common Shares are CA9773441006 and 977344100, respectively.

The listing of the Common Shares on the CSE follows the issuance of a receipt by the British Columbia Securities Commission for the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus on April 28, 2025, which in turn followed the closing of the Company's reverse takeover transaction with Wisr AI Solutions Inc., a private British Columbia corporation ("WisrAI"), by way of a three-cornered amalgamation on December 20, 2024 (the "Transaction").

"We are excited to achieve this significant milestone," commented Robert Goehring, the Company's CEO. "Completing a direct listing onto the CSE allows us to enter the public markets in an efficient manner that both positions the Company as a promising technology issuer and preserves value for our shareholders."

In addition, the Company would like to confirm that, upon the closing of the Transaction, Crowe MacKay LLP, the auditor of WisrAI, was appointed as the auditor of the Company, replacing Jones & O'Connell LLP.

About Wisr AI

Wisr AI is a software development company at the forefront of AI-driven risk assessment with its cutting-edge platform and proprietary models that harness global, custom, and enterprise data to accurately predict enterprise risk. By integrating a sophisticated data ingestion system and innovative Agent AI technology, Wisr AI generates real-time, bespoke risk models and scores for enterprises and their vendor networks. This advanced capability ensures that organizations can efficiently meet the expanding demands of governance, risk, and compliance, securing a competitive advantage in managing enterprise risks effectively.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward- looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251858

SOURCE: Wisr AI Systems Inc.