Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with the arm's length vendors of RiskAssure, an AI-native response automation platform built to streamline and accelerate third-party security assessments (collectively, the "Vendors"). The execution of the Definitive Agreement follows the previously announced signing of a non-binding letter of intent in respect of the proposed acquisition (the "Proposed Acquisition") dated July 15, 2025.

RiskAssure uses artificial intelligence to analyze vendor security documentation and instantly generate accurate, context-rich responses to security questionnaires-cutting turnaround time from days to minutes and significantly reducing the manual workload for security teams. The platform's continuously learning knowledge base improves with every use, and its flexible, API-first architecture allows seamless integration into existing GRC, TPRM, and sales workflows to accelerate deal velocity and enhance third-party risk management. The Proposed Acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of the Company's agentic AI risk intelligence platform and expand commercialization opportunities.

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Wisr AI has agreed to acquire RiskAssure from the Vendors in exchange for an aggregate of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, for an aggregate transaction value of $1,562,500. The closing of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to several conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, but is expected to occur in the near future.

For additional information regarding the Proposed Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2025.

"The acquisition of RiskAssure will further enhance our strategy to deliver agentic AI solutions that not only predict risk but also automate action," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "RiskAssure is a powerful extension of our platform, enabling organizations to instantly respond to vendor requests while maintaining accuracy, transparency, and trust."

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of the Company to complete the Proposed Acquisition; the ability to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals or satisfy any other conditions to the completion of the Proposed Acquisition; the potential impact of the announcement or completion of the Proposed Acquisition on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; the diversion of management time on the Proposed Acquisition; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

