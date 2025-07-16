Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire RiskAssure, an AI-native response automation platform built to streamline and accelerate third-party security assessments, from a series of arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors").

RiskAssure leverages AI to analyze vendor security documentation and auto-generate responses to security questionnaires-cutting turnaround time from days to minutes. The platform's shared knowledge base continuously improves over time, delivering increasing efficiency and accuracy.

The LOI outlines the terms and conditions pursuant to which Wisr AI will acquire RiskAssure from the Vendors in exchange for an aggregate of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, for an aggregate transaction value of $1,562,500 (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The Proposed Acquisition is expected to be structured as an asset purchase, but is subject to the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice by both Wisr AI and the Vendors.

The common shares of the Company issuable in the Proposed Acquisition will be issued subject to applicable securities laws, the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and such escrow, pooling, voluntary stock restriction, earn-out or similar agreements as the parties may agree upon. No finder's fees are payable by either Wisr AI or the Vendors in connection with the Proposed Acquisition.

The parties currently anticipate entering into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Acquisition (the "Definitive Agreement") by no later than August 5, 2025 and completing the during that calendar month. The Proposed Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, the parties successfully entering into the Definitive Agreement; the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE; and certain other closing conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence by both the Company and the Vendors.

This Proposed Acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Wisr AI's product capabilities, directly addressing a critical challenge in third-party risk workflows: the time-consuming and manual nature of security reviews. In a rapidly growing third-party risk management (TPRM) market-projected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 to nearly $20 billion by 2030, according to Grandview Research-enterprises require scalable, automated solutions that go beyond static questionnaires and fragmented compliance processes.

"The LOI reflects our commitment to delivering agentic AI solutions that not only predict risk but also automate action," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "RiskAssure is a powerful extension of our platform, enabling organizations to instantly respond to vendor requests while maintaining accuracy, transparency, and trust."

RiskAssure is built on an agentic retrieval-augmented generation ("RAG") workflow-fully aligned with Wisr AI's own platform architecture, which ingests global signals, dark web sources, and enterprise data to proactively assess and monitor vendor exposure. The integration of RiskAssure will allow organizations to operationalize their risk posture by dynamically responding to assessments in real time. The Proposed Acquisition also supports Wisr AI's API-driven go-to-market strategy. RiskAssure is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing GRC, procurement, and TPRM systems, offering both direct customer value and opportunities for channel partnerships.

In connection with the Proposed Acquisition, Wisr AI anticipates appointing Anthony Green, co-creator and principal architect of the RiskAssure platform, as a member of the Company's Advisory Board. Based in Vancouver, Mr. Green is a respected cybersecurity leader with deep expertise in AI automation and secure infrastructure. His appointment will strengthen Wisr AI's leadership bench as it expands platform capabilities and market presence.

"Anthony brings tremendous insight into the future of AI-driven security automation," added Mr. Goehring. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the Advisory Board as we continue to push the boundaries of what agentic AI can deliver."

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of the Company to complete the Proposed Acquisition; the ability to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals or satisfy any other conditions to the completion of the Proposed Acquisition; the potential impact of the announcement or completion of the Proposed Acquisition on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; the diversion of management time on the Proposed Acquisition; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

