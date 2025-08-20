Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the acquisition of RiskAssure (the "Acquisition") from a series of arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors") pursuant to the Company's previously announced definitive asset purchase agreement with the Vendors dated August 5, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement").

RiskAssure uses AI to analyze vendor security documentation and instantly generate accurate, context-rich responses to security questionnaires-cutting turnaround time from days to minutes and significantly reducing the manual workload for security teams. The platform's continuously learning knowledge base improves with every use, and its flexible, API-first architecture allows seamless integration into existing GRC, TPRM, and sales workflows to accelerate deal velocity and enhance third-party risk management.

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Wisr AI acquired the assets comprising the RiskAssure platform, including any and all related intellectual property, from the Vendors in exchange for an aggregate of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share. The $1,562,500 purchase price reflects the results of arm's length negotiation between the parties, which was in turn supported by customary valuation techniques and benchmarking against prevailing technology sector multiples.

The common shares of the Company issued upon the closing of the Acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, as well as the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). No finder's fees were payable by either Wisr AI or the Vendors in connection with the Acquisition.

The completion of the Acquisition marks a pivotal step in Wisr AI's mission to deliver fully autonomous third-party risk intelligence. By uniting RiskAssure's AI-generated security questionnaire automation with the Company's agentic AI platform-which continuously monitors breach data, dark web sources, and vendor telemetry-enterprises stand to gain a powerful, real-time view of third-party exposure. With the AI-driven cybersecurity market projected to approach $100 billion by 2030 (Polaris Research), organizations are under increasing pressure to scale compliance without compromising agility. This integration replaces static, manual processes with predictive, scalable automation-reducing risk, accelerating assessments, and enabling proactive responses before threats materialize.

"The completion of the Acquisition reflects our commitment to delivering agentic AI solutions that not only predict risk but also automate action," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "RiskAssure is a powerful extension of our platform, enabling organizations to instantly respond to vendor requests while maintaining accuracy, transparency, and trust."

RiskAssure is built on an agentic retrieval-augmented generation ("RAG") workflow that is fully aligned with Wisr AI's own platform architecture, which ingests global signals, dark web sources, and enterprise data to proactively assess and monitor vendor exposure. The integration of RiskAssure will allow organizations to operationalize their risk posture by dynamically responding to assessments in real time. The acquisition also supports Wisr AI's API-driven go-to-market strategy, as RiskAssure is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing GRC, procurement, and TPRM systems, offering both direct customer value and opportunities for channel partnerships.

In connection with the Acquisition, Wisr AI is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Green, co-creator and principal architect of the RiskAssure platform, to its Advisory Board. Based in Vancouver, Mr. Green is recognized as one of Canada's leading cybersecurity professionals and a globally renown speaker, with a track record of helping over 100 companies-from high-growth startups to global enterprises-achieve compliance and strengthen their security posture in the past two years. In addition to founding multiple technology ventures and holding senior leadership roles in security and engineering, he has taught over 1,000 students at some of the world's top universities, shaping the next generation of cybersecurity talent. His appointment brings strategic insight and deep industry credibility to Wisr AI as it continues to scale its agentic AI platform and expand its global footprint.

"Anthony brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and real-world operator experience in building secure, scalable, AI-powered systems," noted Mr. Goehring. "We're excited to welcome him to the Advisory Board as we accelerate our mission to redefine the future of autonomous risk intelligence."

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of the Company to complete the integrate RiskAssure into its existing agentic AI platform; the potential impact of the completion of the Acquisition on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263173

SOURCE: Wisr AI Systems Inc.