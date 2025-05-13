MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 19.S&P 500 constituent Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) is acquiring Discover Financial Services in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX