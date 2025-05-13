Bambuser AB: Bambuser Partners with Dentsu Japan International Brands to Elevate Video Commerce in Japan with the Launch of Dentsu Echo

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Stockholm/Tokyo, May 13, 2025 - Bambuser is announcing a strategic partnership with Dentsu Japan International Brands (DJIB), a top-class marketing agency connecting Japan and the world, to accelerate the adoption of interactive digital shopping experiences in Japan.

As part of this initiative, DJIB and Bambuser are introducing Dentsu Echo, a video commerce solution powered by Bambuser's technology. Designed to meet the unique needs of the Japanese market, Dentsu Echo enables brands to seamlessly integrate interactive video shopping experiences into their digital strategies, offering a localized and customizable approach to live commerce.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the evolution of Japan's ecommerce landscape, combining Bambuser's video commerce solutions with DJIB's extensive market expertise and client network. By offering real-time, shoppable video content, the partnership aims to help brands across industries-including luxury fashion & jewelry, beauty, IT, and more-enhance customer engagement and drive higher conversion rates.

Takaya Hoshi, Chief Strategy Officer at DJIB , comments:

"At DJIB, we are committed to shaping the future of digital commerce in Japan. Our partnership with Bambuser allows us to provide highly customizable, interactive solutions that help brands create meaningful connections with consumers in total integration with our client's brand codes. The launch of Dentsu Echo represents a major milestone in our efforts to redefine online shopping and deliver experiences that are both engaging and results-driven."

DJIB will also act as a reseller of Bambuser's technology in Japan, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can easily adopt and implement video commerce strategies.

Jonas Lagerström, COO of Bambuser, adds:

"Japan is a key market for digital innovation, and we are thrilled to partner with Dentsu to bring the power of video commerce to more brands and consumers. With Dentsu's deep market knowledge and trusted client relationships, we are confident that this collaboration will set new standards for immersive, data-driven shopping experiences."

This partnership underscores the growing demand for interactive and experiential retail strategies in Japan. As e-commerce continues to evolve, DJIB and Bambuser remain committed to driving innovation and helping brands build stronger, more engaging relationships with their audiences.

About Dentsu Japan International Brands

Dentsu Japan International Brands (DJIB) in collaboration with dentsu's global network of over 120 countries and territories around the world, provides integrated marketing services of a consistent global standard to national and international clients. At the core of DJIB's offerings are four leading brands - 'Carat Japan' designs strategic communications; 'iProspect Japan' specialises in integrated digital solutions for performance and brand marketing; 'dentsu X Japan' provides comprehensive planning for creativity, technology, and strategy; as well as 'Dentsu International Japan Office' utilises proprietary data and tools for brand building. Together, these brands drive DJIB's business forward, offering diverse expertise to address a wide variety of business challenges. By leveraging dentsu group's extensive talent pool and cutting-edge technology resources, DJIB unites over 250 seasoned professionals with varied backgrounds to tackle the evolving needs of its clients. Our mission is to be an unparalleled, one-of-a-kind entity that thrives in an ever-changing society.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information

Bambuser

press@bambuser.com

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here .

Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Bambuser partners with Dentsu Japan International Brands to elevate video commerce in Japan with the launch of Dentsu Echo

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bambuser-partners-with-dentsu-japan-international-brands-to-eleva-1026987