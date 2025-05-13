KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG), a German chemical company, reported Tuesday significantly higher earnings in its first quarter, while EBITDA grew slightly and revenues declined from last year.Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook, which was raised on April 29.In the first quarter, Group earnings surged to 85.5 million euros from last year's 18.6 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.48 euro, up from 0.10 euro a year ago.Adjusted group earnings were 59.3 million euros or 0.33 euro per share, compared to 51.5 million euros or 0.29 euro per share last year.EBITDA edged up 0.2 percent to 200.6 million euros from last year's 200 million euros. EBITDA margin grew to 20.8% from 20.3% a year ago.Revenues, meanwhile, dropped 2.4 percent to 964.7 million euros from prior year's 988 million euros.On April 29, K+S has raised its EBITDA forecast for the full year 2025 to between 560 million euros and 640 million euros from previous estimate of 500 million euros to 620 million euros. The prior year's EBITDA was 558 million euros.Vara consensus estimate as of April 11 was 581 million euros.K+S continues to expect sales volumes for all products in the Agriculture customer segment, excluding trade goods, to range between 7.5 and 7.7 million tonnes, compared to last year's 7.56 million tonnes.Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S, said, 'We have made a good start to the new year. Due to the positive development of the potash market, we have raised our forecast and now expect EBITDA of between €560 million and €640 million for the year as a whole.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX