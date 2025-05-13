BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR9.2 million, or EUR0.16 per share. This compares with EUR15.4 million, or EUR0.27 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to EUR243.6 million from EUR256.1 million last year.Jenoptik AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR9.2 Mln. vs. EUR15.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.16 vs. EUR0.27 last year. -Revenue: EUR243.6 Mln vs. EUR256.1 Mln last year.Stefan Traeger, CEO of Jenoptik AG, said: 'Jenoptik's business performance at the start of the year was impacted by a challenging market environment, particularly affecting our Semiconductor & Advanced Manufacturing Strategic Business Unit. Therefore, as expected, group revenue and earnings did not reach prior-year levels. While we continue to anticipate a rebound of demand particularly in the semiconductor equipment industry in the second half of the year, the risk regarding timing and strength of the recovery has increased.'Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.The Board continues to expect revenue to remain roughly unchanged from the prior year's EUR 1.115 billion.Jenoptik still anticipates the EBITDA margin of 18 to 21%, compared with 19.9% in 2024. Capital expenditure is still expected to be significantly lower than last year's EUR 114.6 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX