Dienstag, 13.05.2025
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:43
0,013 Euro
+36,73 % +0,004
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
13.05.2025 08:36 Uhr
SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - March 31, 2025

The first quarter in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 8,856 (6,057), +46%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 27,510 (10,861).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.09 (0.09).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 26,001 (13,182).
  • The gross margin was 70.5% (69.9%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 30% and was 17,870 (13,724) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 20%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 46% (+45%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 14% (14% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 306% (295% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 10%.
  • SciBase announced that Mayo Clinic, the leading US hospital, will test Nevisense in a Pilot.
  • SciBase announced the final outcome of directed issue and rights issue.
  • Nevisense (EIS) included in updated German (S1) imaging guidelines and mentioend as a technology for detecting Melanoma and Non-Melanoma skin cancer.
  • SciBase continues to expand in the US, on-boarding Several US Dermatology Practices that Specialize in Skin Cancer Detection.

Important events after the end of the period

  • SciBase announced the launch of the next generation of Nevisense; Nevisense V.



Apr 1, 2024 -



Jan 1 - March 31

March 31, 2025

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2025

2024

Rolling-12

2023

Net sales, SEK ths

8 856

6 057

32 503

29 705

Gross margin, %

70,5 %

69,9 %

71,0 %

71,0 %

Equity/Asset ratio, %

71,6 %

58,2 %

65,5 %

59,4 %

Net indebtness, multiple

0,40

0,72

0,53

0,68

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

34 295

20 272

34 295

11 245

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-26 001

-13 182

-70 203

-57 383

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,09

-0,09

-0,35

-0,34

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

0,14

0,25

0,16

0,21

Average number of shares, 000'*

298 710

119 831

222 713

177 994

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*

338 296

119 831

338 296

219 538

Share price at end of period, SEK

0,42

0,39

0,42

0,41

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

17 870

13 724

66 356

62 210

Average number of employees

35

26

28

28

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on May 13, 2025.

This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For additional information, please contact: Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c4149173

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4149173/3444012.pdf

SciBase Interim report Q1 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-interim-report-302453461.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
