Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.35 per share and core net investment income of $0.37 per share. During the quarter, we funded $55 million of investments and received $15 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $991 million at fair value. Notably, we raised over $9 million of equity during the quarter under the at-the-market equity program. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $295 million in distributions, equivalent to $16.95 per share, since we began operations."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$9.79
$0.35
$10.24
$0.42
Core net investment income(1)
10.29
0.37
10.61
0.44
Net realized loss on investments
(5.97)
(0.21)
(20.38)
(0.85)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
-
Total realized income(2)
$3.79
$0.14
($10.17)
($0.43)
Distributions
(11.09)
(0.40)
(9.65)
(0.40)
Net unrealized change in appreciation on investments
1.19
0.04
23.52
0.98
Net unrealized change in appreciation on foreign currency translation
0.01
-
-
-
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries
-
-
(0.20)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$4.99
$0.18
$13.15
$0.54
Weighted average shares outstanding
27,602,612
24,125,642
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized losses on investments, net realized losses on foreign currency translations, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Investments at fair value
$991.1
$953.5
Total assets
$1,011.7
$980.9
Net assets
$372.8
$369.9
Shares outstanding
28,137,203
27,481,118
Net asset value per share
$13.25
$13.46
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
New investments
$55.4
$28.5
Repayments of investments
(15.0)
(31.2)
Net activity
$40.4
($2.7)
As of
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Number of portfolio company investments
110
105
Number of debt investments
97
92
Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
9.4 %
9.5 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.5 %
0.4 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
10.3 %
10.3 %
Weighted average yield on total investments(4)
Cash
8.7 %
8.9 %
PIK
0.5 %
0.4 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
9.6 %
9.7 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $25.0 million and $26.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $16.4 million and $16.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.1 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.1 million and $2.5 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.3 million and $7.8 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.5 million and $0.4 million, and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.9 million. The Company waived $1.2 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation contained in the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Net investment income was $9.8 million and $10.2 million, or $0.35 and $0.42 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,602,612 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Core net investment income, which is not a U.S. GAAP measure and excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.3 million and $10.6 million, or $0.37 and $0.44 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.2 million and $23.5 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized losses of ($6.0) million and ($20.4) million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.0 million and $13.1 million, or $0.18 and $0.54 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,602,612 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $315.0 million on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.
As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $221.8 million and $175.4 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 656,085 shares during the three months ended March 31, 2025 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $9.3 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $14.11. Stellus Capital Management, LLC, the Company's investment adviser (the "Advisor"), agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Advisor was not required to reimburse underwriting fees as all shares were issued at a premium to net asset value.
Distributions
For both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for the period ($11.1 million and $9.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2025:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
January 3, 2025
Service Minds Company, LLC*
Provider of residential electrical services
$
10,000
Revolver Commitment
New Investment
January 10, 2025
Pacific Shoring Products, LLC
Manufacturer of trench shoring and safety equipment sold to equipment rental companies
$
8,500,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
498,491
Equity
New Investment
January 15, 2025
Environmental Remedies, LLC
Residential asbestos abatement provider
$
7,330,762
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
2,681,986
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
163,109
Equity
New Investment
January 16, 2025
Plus Delta Partners, Inc.
Provider of fundraising training and tools for higher education institutions and other nonprofits
$
7,400,000
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
3,753,955
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
325,764
Equity
New Investment
January 27, 2025
Strategus, LLC
Provider of connected television advertising services
$
7,801,439
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
2,524,737
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
170,362
Equity
Add-On Investment
January 31, 2025
Monitorus Holding, LLC*
Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services
$
9,710
Unsecured Convertible Bond
Add-On Investment
February 7, 2025
Service Minds Company, LLC*
Provider of residential electrical services
$
31,000
Revolver Commitment
Add-On Investment
February 10, 2025
Florachem Corporation*
Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs
$
877,716
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
New Investment
February 28, 2025
Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc.
Cyber breach response and monitoring services
$
8,722,887
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
352,915
Equity
New Investment
February 28, 2025
MoboTrex, LLC
Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment
$
5,137,070
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
109,312
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
Add-On Investment
March 7, 2025
Elliott Aviation, LLC*
Provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and fixed-base operator services to the business aviation sector
$
915,125
Revolver Commitment
New Investment
March 21, 2025
Simpler Trading, LLC
Online education platform for retail investors
$
281,936
Equity
Add-On Investment
March 28, 2025
Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*
Manufacturer of flexible packaging
$
2,607,637
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
2,249,694
Revolver Commitment
______________________________________
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2025:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Loss
Instrument Type
Restructured Investment
March 21, 2025
Trade Education Acquisition, L.L.C.
Online education platform for retail investors
$
-
$
(5,605,668)
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
-
$
(46,000)
Revolver
$
-
$
(662,660)
Equity
Full Repayment
3/28/2025
DRS Holdings III, Inc.
Provider of a wide variety of products across the insole, custom fit orthotic and foot care category
$
8,542,830
$
-
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Events Subsequent to March 31, 2025
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 12, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2025:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
April 8, 2025
TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings LLC*
Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical and industrial services
$
1,773,809
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Add-On Investment
May 5, 2025
FairWave Holdings, LLC*
Specialty coffee platform
$
19,336
Equity
Add-On Investment
May 8, 2025
Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*
Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other industrial products
$
13,961
Equity
______________________________________
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2025:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
April 8, 2025
Florachem Corporation
Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs
$
9,725,000
$
-
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
53,078
$
-
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
$
-
Revolver Commitment
$
514,107
$
151,674
Equity
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 12, 2025 was $147.8 million.
7.250% Notes due 2030
On April 1, 2025, the Company issued $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250% Notes due 2030 (the "7.250% Notes"). The 7.250% Notes bear interest at a rate of 7.250% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing October 1, 2025. The 7.250% Notes will mature on April 1, 2030, unless previously redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The 7.250% Notes are the direct unsecured obligations of the Company and rank pari passu with the Company's existing and future unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, including the Notes Payable; senior to any series of preferred stock that the Company may issue in the future; senior to any of the Company's future indebtedness that expressly provides it is subordinated to the 7.250% Notes; effectively subordinated to all of the Company's existing and future secured indebtedness (including indebtedness that is initially unsecured to which the Company subsequently grants security), to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness, including, without limitation, borrowings under the Credit Facility; and structurally subordinated to all existing and future indebtedness and other obligations of any of the Company's existing or future subsidiaries.
In connection with the 7.250% Notes, the Company and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association), as trustee (the "Trustee"), entered into a Fourth Supplemental Indenture (the "Fourth Supplemental Indenture") to the Base Indenture, dated May 5, 2014, between the Company and the Trustee (together with the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the "Indenture").
The Indenture contains certain covenants, including covenants requiring the Company to comply with Section 18(a)(1)(A) as modified by Section 61(a)(2) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), or any successor provisions, whether or not the Company continues to be subject to such provisions of the 1940 Act, but giving effect, in either case, to any exemptive relief granted to the Company by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee and certain other exceptions, and to provide financial information to the holders of the 7.250% Notes and the Trustee if the Company should no longer be subject to the reporting requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These covenants are subject to important limitations and exceptions that are set forth in the Indenture.
Distributions Declared
On April 4, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of April 2025, May 2025, and June 2025 as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
4/4/2025
4/30/2025
4/30/2025
5/15/2025
$
0.1333
4/4/2025
5/30/2025
5/30/2025
6/13/2025
$
0.1333
4/4/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2025
7/15/2025
$
0.1333
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 for both periods)
$
7,707,712
$
7,652,436
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $979,896,856 and $943,853,898, respectively)
983,396,065
945,845,252
Cash and cash equivalents
10,888,821
20,058,594
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
446,586
335,689
Interest receivable
6,229,272
4,947,765
Income tax receivable
2,383,725
1,301,965
Other receivables
108,750
87,995
Related party receivable
-
3,687
Prepaid expenses
576,553
666,866
Total Assets
$
1,011,737,484
$
980,900,249
LIABILITIES
Notes Payable
$
99,554,505
$
99,444,355
Credit Facility payable
219,057,554
172,314,315
SBA-guaranteed debentures
305,190,923
321,251,939
Dividends payable
3,750,689
3,663,233
Management fees payable
4,054,726
4,034,109
Income incentive fees payable
1,651,506
3,109,560
Interest payable
1,492,428
5,281,343
Related party payable
1,290,893
-
Unearned revenue
620,803
548,626
Administrative services payable
380,523
393,513
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,926,752
937,316
Total Liabilities
$
638,971,302
$
610,978,309
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
372,766,182
$
369,921,940
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,137,203 and 27,481,118 issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
28,137
$
27,481
Paid-in capital
388,486,702
379,549,272
Total distributable loss
(15,748,657)
(9,654,813)
Net Assets
$
372,766,182
$
369,921,940
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
1,011,737,484
$
980,900,249
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
13.25
$
13.46
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
INVESTMENT INCOME
From controlled investments:
Interest income
$
-
$
81,636
From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Interest income
24,127,116
24,956,851
Other income
824,542
958,262
Total Investment Income
$
24,951,658
$
25,996,749
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
4,054,726
$
3,852,233
Valuation fees
157,889
156,507
Administrative services expenses
449,298
490,901
Income incentive fees
2,136,491
2,509,110
Professional fees
418,031
339,627
Directors' fees
111,250
108,250
Insurance expense
97,090
124,989
Interest expense and other fees
8,263,019
7,767,573
Income tax expense
499,547
370,719
Other general and administrative expenses
218,351
245,275
Total Operating Expenses
$
16,405,692
$
15,965,184
Income incentive fee waiver
(1,242,843)
(204,351)
Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers
$
15,162,849
$
15,760,833
Net Investment Income
$
9,788,809
$
10,235,916
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investment
$
(5,967,221)
$
(20,384,731)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
(29,655)
(25,106)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled investments
55,276
536,570
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
1,138,017
22,982,020
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations
8,319
(3,602)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments
-
(192,607)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
4,993,545
$
13,148,460
Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted
$
0.35
$
0.42
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.18
$
0.54
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted
27,602,612
24,125,642
Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted
$
0.40
$
0.40
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Stock
Total
Number
Par
Paid-in
distributable
of shares
value
capital
(loss)
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2023
24,125,642
$
24,125
$
335,918,984
$
(16,003,321)
$
319,939,788
Net investment income
-
-
-
10,235,916
10,235,916
Net realized loss on investments
-
-
-
(20,384,731)
(20,384,731)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(25,106)
(25,106)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
23,518,590
23,518,590
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(3,602)
(3,602)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
(192,607)
(192,607)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(9,647,844)
(9,647,844)
Balances at March 31, 2024
24,125,642
$
24,125
$
335,918,984
$
(12,502,705)
$
323,440,404
Balances at December 31, 2024
27,481,118
$
27,481
$
379,549,272
$
(9,654,813)
$
369,921,940
Net investment income
-
-
-
9,788,809
9,788,809
Net realized loss on investments
-
-
-
(5,967,221)
(5,967,221)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(29,655)
(29,655)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
-
-
-
1,193,293
1,193,293
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
8,319
8,319
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(11,087,389)
(11,087,389)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
656,085
656
8,937,430
-
8,938,086
Balances at March 31, 2025
28,137,203
$
28,137
$
388,486,702
$
(15,748,657)
$
372,766,182
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
4,993,545
$
13,148,460
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(55,415,263)
(28,516,430)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
14,986,423
31,169,595
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
(1,193,293)
(23,518,590)
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translations
(8,319)
3,602
Increase in investments due to PIK
(976,479)
(750,054)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(715,755)
(702,543)
Deferred tax provision
-
192,607
Amortization of loan structure fees
315,618
264,707
Amortization of deferred financing costs
110,150
111,374
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
188,984
314,055
Net realized loss on investments
5,967,221
20,384,731
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(1,281,507)
(1,602,062)
Increase in income tax receivable
(1,081,760)
(1,085,022)
Increase in other receivables
(20,755)
-
Decrease in related party receivables
3,687
-
Decrease in prepaid expenses
90,313
21,256
Increase (decrease) in management fees payable
20,617
(1,066,303)
Decrease in income incentive fees payable
(1,458,054)
(140,107)
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(12,990)
22,897
Decrease in interest payable
(3,788,915)
(3,748,120)
Increase in related party payable
1,290,893
-
Increase in unearned revenue
72,177
14,589
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
989,436
(61,688)
Net Cash (Used) Provided in Operating Activities
$
(36,924,026)
$
4,456,954
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
9,256,982
$
-
Sales load for common stock issued
(138,908)
-
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(179,988)
(5,209)
Stockholder distributions paid
(10,999,933)
(6,431,896)
Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures
(16,250,000)
-
Financing costs paid on Credit Facility
-
(49,969)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
67,700,000
50,000,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(21,633,900)
(25,333,900)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
27,754,253
$
18,179,026
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(9,169,773)
$
22,635,980
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
$
20,058,594
$
26,125,741
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
10,888,821
$
48,761,721
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
11,437,182
$
10,825,557
Income and excise tax paid
1,581,307
1,455,741
Increase in distributions payable
87,456
3,215,948
Increase in deferred offering costs
-
5,209
Exchange of investments
1,663,301
8,256,411
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net investment income
$9,788,809
$10,235,916
Income tax expense
499,547
370,719
Core net investment income
$10,288,356
$10,606,635
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.35
$0.42
Core net investment income per share
$0.37
$0.44
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net investment income
$9,788,809
$10,235,916
Net realized loss on investments
(5,967,221)
(20,384,731)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(29,655)
(25,106)
Total Realized Net Investment Income (Loss)
$3,791,933
($10,173,921)
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.35
$0.42
Realized net investment income (loss) per share
$0.14
($0.42)
SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation