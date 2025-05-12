Anzeige
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

HOUSTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.35 per share and core net investment income of $0.37 per share. During the quarter, we funded $55 million of investments and received $15 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $991 million at fair value. Notably, we raised over $9 million of equity during the quarter under the at-the-market equity program. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $295 million in distributions, equivalent to $16.95 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)








Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$9.79

$0.35


$10.24

$0.42

Core net investment income(1)

10.29

0.37


10.61

0.44

Net realized loss on investments

(5.97)

(0.21)


(20.38)

(0.85)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(0.03)

-


(0.03)

-

Total realized income(2)

$3.79

$0.14


($10.17)

($0.43)

Distributions

(11.09)

(0.40)


(9.65)

(0.40)

Net unrealized change in appreciation on investments

1.19

0.04


23.52

0.98

Net unrealized change in appreciation on foreign currency translation

0.01

-


-

-

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

-

-


(0.20)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.99

$0.18


$13.15

$0.54

Weighted average shares outstanding


27,602,612



24,125,642



(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized losses on investments, net realized losses on foreign currency translations, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)








As of


As of



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Investments at fair value


$991.1


$953.5

Total assets


$1,011.7


$980.9

Net assets


$372.8


$369.9

Shares outstanding


28,137,203


27,481,118

Net asset value per share


$13.25


$13.46








Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

New investments


$55.4


$28.5

Repayments of investments


(15.0)


(31.2)

Net activity


$40.4


($2.7)








As of


As of



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Number of portfolio company investments


110


105

Number of debt investments


97


92






Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)





Cash


9.4 %


9.5 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.5 %


0.4 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


10.3 %


10.3 %






Weighted average yield on total investments(4)





Cash


8.7 %


8.9 %

PIK


0.5 %


0.4 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


9.6 %


9.7 %



(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $25.0 million and $26.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $16.4 million and $16.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.1 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.1 million and $2.5 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.3 million and $7.8 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.5 million and $0.4 million, and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.9 million. The Company waived $1.2 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation contained in the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net investment income was $9.8 million and $10.2 million, or $0.35 and $0.42 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,602,612 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Core net investment income, which is not a U.S. GAAP measure and excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.3 million and $10.6 million, or $0.37 and $0.44 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.2 million and $23.5 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized losses of ($6.0) million and ($20.4) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.0 million and $13.1 million, or $0.18 and $0.54 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 27,602,612 and 24,125,642 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $315.0 million on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.

As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $221.8 million and $175.4 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 656,085 shares during the three months ended March 31, 2025 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $9.3 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $14.11. Stellus Capital Management, LLC, the Company's investment adviser (the "Advisor"), agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Advisor was not required to reimburse underwriting fees as all shares were issued at a premium to net asset value.

Distributions

For both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for the period ($11.1 million and $9.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2025:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


January 3, 2025


Service Minds Company, LLC*


Provider of residential electrical services


$

10,000


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


January 10, 2025


Pacific Shoring Products, LLC


Manufacturer of trench shoring and safety equipment sold to equipment rental companies


$

8,500,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

498,491


Equity

New Investment


January 15, 2025


Environmental Remedies, LLC


Residential asbestos abatement provider


$

7,330,762


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,681,986


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

163,109


Equity

New Investment


January 16, 2025


Plus Delta Partners, Inc.


Provider of fundraising training and tools for higher education institutions and other nonprofits


$

7,400,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

3,753,955


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

325,764


Equity

New Investment


January 27, 2025


Strategus, LLC


Provider of connected television advertising services


$

7,801,439


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,524,737


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

170,362


Equity

Add-On Investment


January 31, 2025


Monitorus Holding, LLC*


Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services


$

9,710


Unsecured Convertible Bond

Add-On Investment


February 7, 2025


Service Minds Company, LLC*


Provider of residential electrical services


$

31,000


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


February 10, 2025


Florachem Corporation*


Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs


$

877,716


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


February 28, 2025


Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc.


Cyber breach response and monitoring services


$

8,722,887


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

352,915


Equity

New Investment


February 28, 2025


MoboTrex, LLC


Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment


$

5,137,070


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

109,312


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


March 7, 2025


Elliott Aviation, LLC*


Provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and fixed-base operator services to the business aviation sector


$

915,125


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


March 21, 2025


Simpler Trading, LLC


Online education platform for retail investors


$

281,936


Equity

Add-On Investment


March 28, 2025


Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*


Manufacturer of flexible packaging


$

2,607,637


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,249,694


Revolver Commitment

______________________________________

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2025:
















Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Loss


Instrument Type

Restructured Investment


March 21, 2025


Trade Education Acquisition, L.L.C.


Online education platform for retail investors


$

-

$


(5,605,668)


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

-

$


(46,000)


Revolver









$

-

$


(662,660)


Equity

Full Repayment


3/28/2025


DRS Holdings III, Inc.


Provider of a wide variety of products across the insole, custom fit orthotic and foot care category


$

8,542,830

$


-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 12, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2025:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


April 8, 2025


TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings LLC*


Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical and industrial services


$

1,773,809


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


May 5, 2025


FairWave Holdings, LLC*


Specialty coffee platform


$

19,336


Equity

Add-On Investment


May 8, 2025


Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*


Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other industrial products


$

13,961


Equity

______________________________________

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2025:
















Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Gain


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


April 8, 2025


Florachem Corporation


Distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs


$

9,725,000


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

53,078


$

-


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


$

-


Revolver Commitment









$

514,107


$

151,674


Equity

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 12, 2025 was $147.8 million.

7.250% Notes due 2030

On April 1, 2025, the Company issued $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250% Notes due 2030 (the "7.250% Notes"). The 7.250% Notes bear interest at a rate of 7.250% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing October 1, 2025. The 7.250% Notes will mature on April 1, 2030, unless previously redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The 7.250% Notes are the direct unsecured obligations of the Company and rank pari passu with the Company's existing and future unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, including the Notes Payable; senior to any series of preferred stock that the Company may issue in the future; senior to any of the Company's future indebtedness that expressly provides it is subordinated to the 7.250% Notes; effectively subordinated to all of the Company's existing and future secured indebtedness (including indebtedness that is initially unsecured to which the Company subsequently grants security), to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness, including, without limitation, borrowings under the Credit Facility; and structurally subordinated to all existing and future indebtedness and other obligations of any of the Company's existing or future subsidiaries.

In connection with the 7.250% Notes, the Company and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association), as trustee (the "Trustee"), entered into a Fourth Supplemental Indenture (the "Fourth Supplemental Indenture") to the Base Indenture, dated May 5, 2014, between the Company and the Trustee (together with the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the "Indenture").

The Indenture contains certain covenants, including covenants requiring the Company to comply with Section 18(a)(1)(A) as modified by Section 61(a)(2) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), or any successor provisions, whether or not the Company continues to be subject to such provisions of the 1940 Act, but giving effect, in either case, to any exemptive relief granted to the Company by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee and certain other exceptions, and to provide financial information to the holders of the 7.250% Notes and the Trustee if the Company should no longer be subject to the reporting requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These covenants are subject to important limitations and exceptions that are set forth in the Indenture.

Distributions Declared

On April 4, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of April 2025, May 2025, and June 2025 as follows:













Ex-Dividend


Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Date


Share

4/4/2025


4/30/2025


4/30/2025


5/15/2025


$

0.1333

4/4/2025


5/30/2025


5/30/2025


6/13/2025


$

0.1333

4/4/2025


6/30/2025


6/30/2025


7/15/2025


$

0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 260621. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Tuesday, May 27, 2025 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 52407. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES











March 31, 2025






(unaudited)


December 31, 2024


ASSETS








Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 for both periods)


$

7,707,712


$

7,652,436


Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $979,896,856 and $943,853,898, respectively)



983,396,065



945,845,252


Cash and cash equivalents



10,888,821



20,058,594


Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



446,586



335,689


Interest receivable



6,229,272



4,947,765


Income tax receivable



2,383,725



1,301,965


Other receivables



108,750



87,995


Related party receivable



-



3,687


Prepaid expenses



576,553



666,866


Total Assets


$

1,011,737,484


$

980,900,249


LIABILITIES








Notes Payable


$

99,554,505


$

99,444,355


Credit Facility payable



219,057,554



172,314,315


SBA-guaranteed debentures



305,190,923



321,251,939


Dividends payable



3,750,689



3,663,233


Management fees payable



4,054,726



4,034,109


Income incentive fees payable



1,651,506



3,109,560


Interest payable



1,492,428



5,281,343


Related party payable



1,290,893



-


Unearned revenue



620,803



548,626


Administrative services payable



380,523



393,513


Other accrued expenses and liabilities



1,926,752



937,316


Total Liabilities


$

638,971,302


$

610,978,309


Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)








Net Assets


$

372,766,182


$

369,921,940


NET ASSETS








Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,137,203 and 27,481,118 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

28,137


$

27,481


Paid-in capital



388,486,702



379,549,272


Total distributable loss



(15,748,657)



(9,654,813)


Net Assets


$

372,766,182


$

369,921,940


Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

1,011,737,484


$

980,900,249


Net Asset Value Per Share


$

13.25


$

13.46


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)











For the three months ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


INVESTMENT INCOME








From controlled investments:








Interest income


$

-


$

81,636


From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








Interest income



24,127,116



24,956,851


Other income



824,542



958,262


Total Investment Income


$

24,951,658


$

25,996,749


OPERATING EXPENSES








Management fees


$

4,054,726


$

3,852,233


Valuation fees



157,889



156,507


Administrative services expenses



449,298



490,901


Income incentive fees



2,136,491



2,509,110


Professional fees



418,031



339,627


Directors' fees



111,250



108,250


Insurance expense



97,090



124,989


Interest expense and other fees



8,263,019



7,767,573


Income tax expense



499,547



370,719


Other general and administrative expenses



218,351



245,275


Total Operating Expenses


$

16,405,692


$

15,965,184


Income incentive fee waiver



(1,242,843)



(204,351)


Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers


$

15,162,849


$

15,760,833


Net Investment Income


$

9,788,809


$

10,235,916


Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investment


$

(5,967,221)


$

(20,384,731)


Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(29,655)



(25,106)


Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled investments



55,276



536,570


Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,138,017



22,982,020


Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



8,319



(3,602)


Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments



-



(192,607)


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

4,993,545


$

13,148,460


Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted


$

0.35


$

0.42


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.18


$

0.54


Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted



27,602,612



24,125,642


Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted


$

0.40


$

0.40


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)


















Common Stock





Total






Number


Par


Paid-in


distributable






of shares


value


capital


(loss)


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2023


24,125,642


$

24,125


$

335,918,984


$

(16,003,321)


$

319,939,788

Net investment income


-



-



-



10,235,916



10,235,916

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(20,384,731)



(20,384,731)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(25,106)



(25,106)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



23,518,590



23,518,590

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(3,602)



(3,602)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



(192,607)



(192,607)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(9,647,844)



(9,647,844)

Balances at March 31, 2024


24,125,642


$

24,125


$

335,918,984


$

(12,502,705)


$

323,440,404
















Balances at December 31, 2024


27,481,118


$

27,481


$

379,549,272


$

(9,654,813)


$

369,921,940

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,788,809



9,788,809

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(5,967,221)



(5,967,221)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(29,655)



(29,655)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



1,193,293



1,193,293

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



8,319



8,319

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,087,389)



(11,087,389)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


656,085



656



8,937,430



-



8,938,086

Balances at March 31, 2025


28,137,203


$

28,137


$

388,486,702


$

(15,748,657)


$

372,766,182

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)










For three months ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities







Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

4,993,545


$

13,148,460

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments



(55,415,263)



(28,516,430)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



14,986,423



31,169,595

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments



(1,193,293)



(23,518,590)

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translations



(8,319)



3,602

Increase in investments due to PIK



(976,479)



(750,054)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(715,755)



(702,543)

Deferred tax provision



-



192,607

Amortization of loan structure fees



315,618



264,707

Amortization of deferred financing costs



110,150



111,374

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



188,984



314,055

Net realized loss on investments



5,967,221



20,384,731

Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable



(1,281,507)



(1,602,062)

Increase in income tax receivable



(1,081,760)



(1,085,022)

Increase in other receivables



(20,755)



-

Decrease in related party receivables



3,687



-

Decrease in prepaid expenses



90,313



21,256

Increase (decrease) in management fees payable



20,617



(1,066,303)

Decrease in income incentive fees payable



(1,458,054)



(140,107)

(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(12,990)



22,897

Decrease in interest payable



(3,788,915)



(3,748,120)

Increase in related party payable



1,290,893



-

Increase in unearned revenue



72,177



14,589

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



989,436



(61,688)

Net Cash (Used) Provided in Operating Activities


$

(36,924,026)


$

4,456,954

Cash flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


$

9,256,982


$

-

Sales load for common stock issued



(138,908)



-

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(179,988)



(5,209)

Stockholder distributions paid



(10,999,933)



(6,431,896)

Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(16,250,000)



-

Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



-



(49,969)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



67,700,000



50,000,000

Repayments of Credit Facility



(21,633,900)



(25,333,900)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


$

27,754,253


$

18,179,026

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

(9,169,773)


$

22,635,980

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


$

20,058,594


$

26,125,741

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

10,888,821


$

48,761,721

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense


$

11,437,182


$

10,825,557

Income and excise tax paid



1,581,307



1,455,741

Increase in distributions payable



87,456



3,215,948

Increase in deferred offering costs



-



5,209

Exchange of investments



1,663,301



8,256,411

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Net investment income


$9,788,809


$10,235,916

Income tax expense


499,547


370,719

Core net investment income


$10,288,356


$10,606,635






Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share


$0.35


$0.42

Core net investment income per share


$0.37


$0.44

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Net investment income


$9,788,809


$10,235,916

Net realized loss on investments


(5,967,221)


(20,384,731)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


(29,655)


(25,106)

Total Realized Net Investment Income (Loss)


$3,791,933


($10,173,921)






Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share


$0.35


$0.42

Realized net investment income (loss) per share


$0.14


($0.42)

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
