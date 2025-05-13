Industry commitment reflects growing demand for integrated communications solutions; 8x8 to share exclusive insights at May conference.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX provider that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and Communication APIs, marks a major milestone in its commitment to Ireland: becoming a Gold corporate sponsor of the Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA) Ireland for 2025. This strategic partnership underscores 8x8's commitment to investing in Ireland as a key innovation hub and reinforces its global mission to equip businesses with future-ready AI-powered CX solutions that drive success in today's experience-driven economy.

Ireland has become a powerhouse for customer experience, and 8x8 is stepping in to help shape its future. Joining forces with CCMA's vibrant network of more than 2,000 CX leaders and over 500 contact centres, 8x8 unlocks year-round opportunities to share insights, elevate innovations and celebrate excellence at Ireland's most prestigious CX events and awards.

With more than 60,000 professionals driving the country's dynamic contact centre landscape, Ireland plays a critical role in powering exceptional customer experiences for both local and global brands. For 8x8, this sponsorship further cements its role in shaping the future of customer engagement across a growing and future-ready, experience-first economy.

"Ireland is at the vanguard of how modern customer engagement should be done," said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc. "By partnering with CCMA as a Gold sponsor, we're aligning ourselves with some of the most forward-thinking leaders in the space. This collaboration allows us to bring smarter, more integrated CX and communications solutions to the companies that power Ireland's economy helping them deliver faster, more personalized service, drive customer loyalty, and scale with confidence."

As part of the agreement, 8x8 will talk at the upcoming high-profile 2025 CCMA Conference in May, where 8x8 will take the stage with a number of key Irish clients to discuss 'Enhancing CX in a Digital First World.' The agreement also includes gold sponsorship of the industry's biggest event of the year, the 2025 Irish Contact Centre Shared Services Awards taking place in November.

"8x8's track record of innovation and deep expertise in customer and employee communications is exactly what our industry needs right now," said Dorothy O'Byrne, Managing Director at CCMA. "Irish organisations are navigating rapid change from rising customer expectations to hybrid work and digital-first engagement and 8x8 brings the kind of integrated, forward-thinking solutions that help businesses not just keep up, but lead. Collaborating will deliver real value, fresh insights, and next-generation CX to our members."

In addition to in-person events, the partnership offers 8x8 a digital platform to share its industry knowledge and leadership. This includes white papers, blog content, and newsletters distributed through CCMA Ireland to help Irish CX leaders navigate challenges such as the PSTN switch-off, AI adoption, workforce engagement, and customer loyalty.

About CCMA Ireland

The Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA) Ireland is the leading industry body for customer experience professionals and organisations, providing a collaborative network for over 2,000 members across Ireland. It promotes best practices, delivers high-value events and research, and champions innovation and excellence in the customer service sector.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and Communication APIs. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. 8x8 helps customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

