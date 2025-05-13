KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK), a German maker of machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, on Tuesday reported a decline in sales for the first quarter. This is due to persisting geopolitical uncertainties, which forced the customers to halt their investment in new production sites.For the three-month period, Singulus recorded earnings before interest and taxes of 0.5 million euros, compared with 0.6 million euros posted for the same period last year. Sales stood at 16.4 million euros, less than 20.6 million euros in the previous year.Looking ahead, Singulus, said: 'Despite the current challenges, the Management Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects positive business development for the full year 2025. This expectation is based on the current order backlog and a well-filled project pipeline in all three operating segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Life Science.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX