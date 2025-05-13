Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 16:00
45,240 Euro
-0,40 % -0,180
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
FLSmidth A/S: FLS to deliver full flotation technology package to one of the world's largest and most efficient iron ore beneficiation plants

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
13 May 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark


A progressive Indian miner and steelmaker has selected FLS to supply a full flotation technology package for what is set to become one of the world's largest, most efficient and sustainable iron ore beneficiation plants globally. The plant will be fed with domestic, low grade iron ore where the FLS flotation system will upgrade it to a final product that will be amongst the purest and highest-grade iron ore available anywhere in the world.

FLS conducted extensive laboratory and on-site pilot testing to design a beneficiation flowsheet that assures the highest metallurgical performance and availability, while allowing for operational flexibility. Several novel and conventional flotation technologies were evaluated leading to the selection of FLS nextSTEP flotation cells. This circuit will be equipped with mechanical and process condition monitoring with advanced process control and the full system includes KREBS millMAX pumps for froth and slurry transport.

This is the third consecutive order that FLS has received from the customer within the last six months, as the iron ore fed to the flotation plant will come from 18 of the world's largest vertical tower mills, which the customer ordered from FLS in Q1 2025. These will operate directly downstream from two of the world's largest high-pressure grinding rolls.


Contacts:


Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release flotation order India - May 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8fc1009a-7f38-4084-b819-afad2615f647)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
