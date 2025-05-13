Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Kaplan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares for director loan advance to Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.34765

Volume: 120,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 120,000

Price: £41,718.00

e)

Date of the transaction

9 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


© 2025 PR Newswire
