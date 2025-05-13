Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Kaplan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Finance Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pensana Plc
b)
LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each
Identification code
GB00BKM0ZJ18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares for director loan advance to Company
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £0.34765
Volume: 120,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 120,000
Price: £41,718.00
e)
Date of the transaction
9 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange