RemSleep Holdings, Inc.: REMSleep Enters Formal Agreement with Major Distributor

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:RMSL) Enters into Formal Agreement with www.1800CPAP.com , a major DME distributor. The DeltaWave is now available nationwide.

Tom Wood, CEO " We are happy to announce our marketing and distribution agreement with www.1800cpap.com The new Deltawave is now featured as "New Arrival" CPAP Nasal Pillow on the website https://www.1800cpap.com/deltawave-cpap-mask-system. 1800 CPAP has a strong advertising and outreach that extends to both national and international markets. We feel they are an excellent portal introducing the Deltawave to the Sleep Apnea markets.

Grand View Research Report: "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030".

Approximately 8 million Americans use CPAP therapy to manage obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition affecting about 39 million adults in the U.S.

Nasal pillow masks are a popular choice among CPAP users due to their lightweight design and minimal facial contact. While specific usage numbers for nasal pillow masks are not readily available, their popularity suggests a significant portion of CPAP users prefer this type. The global nasal pillow mask market was valued at $629.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1,083.3 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.

In addition, we are please to announce that the Deltawave received Medicare registration approval this week, allowing patients to purchase the Deltawave through their Medicare coverage.

Remsleep will continue to expand its distribution channels in the coming months via multiple distributors, social media outlets, and print.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make a difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's future prospects and risks in investing in Company's common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov)

