RemSleep Holdings, Inc.: Deltawave CPAP Mask

Remsleep seeking Clinical Trials and Resellers for new arrival CPAP mask.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Remsleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:RMSL) Sleep, Naturally - The Deltawave Experience. Breath Like You're Sleeping. CPAP masks were meant to help us sleep. But for many, they're uncomfortable, noisy, and impossible to wear through the night. Meet the CPAP mask that breathes with you. "Deltawave brings patients back to comfort-and back to compliance." Where comfort meets science.

The Sleep Therapy Problem

> Up to 50% of CPAP users abandon therapy due to discomfort, pressure intolerance, or poor sleep quality.

The Deltawave Solution

"Deltawave restores a natural sleep-breathing rhythm like no other interface. It's restorative, pressure-free, and deeply comfortable."

How to Access Deltawave

Now available via 1-800-cpap

Why Deltawave Is a Game-Changer

14 bpm rhythm for natural sleep breathing

Zero pressure resistance (inhalation & exhalation)

Minute ventilation, sigh reflex & I:E ratio fully supported

100% comfort: no facial marks or tight headgear

Effective without humidification

Clears airways for duration of use more gently than any nasal decongestant

Works at only 5-5.8 cmH2O pressure

Ideal for full 8-hour wear without side effects

Clinical Benefits

Normalizes respiratory rhythm, eliminating apneas

Supports normal tidal volume , minute ventilation , and natural sighing

Removes expiratory workload-breathing powered by lung elasticity

Reduces cardiac strain by lowering mean airway pressure and restoring overall state of perfusion for duration of use

Compatible with long-term use in neuromuscular, cardiovascular, or pressure-sensitive patients

For Whom?

Sleep apnea sufferers sensitive to CPAP pressures

Veterans seeking non-invasive, low-resistance therapy improving overall state of perfusion

Hospitals and sleep labs ready to lead clinical innovation

Distributors seeking next-gen alternatives to commodity masks

Clinically Intelligent, Patient-Centered

No inspiratory or expiratory resistance -expiration powered solely by lung elasticity

Reduces cardiac workload by lowering mean airway pressures and improving overall state of perfusion

No humidification required , minimizing infection risk and system maintenance

No adverse effects to nasal mucosal membranes

Effective at low pressures: 5-5.8 cmH2O (summer) and 5-5.5 cmH2O (winter)

Made for Real People

No tight headgear required-comfortable through full 8-hour sleep cycles

Leaves no facial marks , supports indefinite wear

Instant, gentle nasal decongestion -clears airways better than medication for duration of use

No side effects reported during extended use

Targets root cause of most apnea: silent inflammation and blocked upper airways

> "Deltawave helps users sleep like they're not wearing a mask at all-yet without a single apneic event."

Clinical and Home Use Advantages

Requires no humidifier , minimizing infection risk and maintenance

Effective at low pressures: 5-5.8 cmH2O (summer) , 5-5.5 cmH2O (winter)

Enhances cardiopulmonary rest , reducing cardiac load overnight

Designed for indefinite wear without adverse caustic effects

Immediately mitigates, or irradicates upper airway obstruction from inflammation, the root cause of most apnea

Ideal for Clinical Trials, VA Systems, and Distributors

The Deltawave represents a step-change in non-invasive ventilation, fusing technological elegance with patient-centered functionality. It is a strong candidate for:

VA System clinical trials or procurement

Research collaborations on low-pressure sleep therapy

Distributors seeking next-gen alternatives to standard CPAP

How does Deltawave mask compare to others on the market?

Great question-let's break it down! A CPAP mask that promotes normal breathing at 14 breaths per minute, eliminates negative inspiratory and expiratory pressure, and still prevents apneic events would be quite advanced. Here's how it stacks up against typical masks on the market:

Key Differentiators

Feature Deltawave Mask Typical CPAP Masks Breath Synchronization Matches natural rate (14 bpm) Often fixed or auto-adjusting pressure, not breath-timed Inspiratory Pressure Eliminated (no negative draw) Positive pressure may feel unnatural during inhalation Expiratory Pressure Eliminated (no resistance) Many users struggle with exhalation against pressure Apnea Prevention Maintained Maintained, but often at the cost of comfort User Comfort High-natural rhythm, no pressure strain Varies-some find pressure uncomfortable or disruptive

Comfort & Compliance

Deltawave mask would likely feel more like natural breathing, which could dramatically improve comfort and reduce therapy dropout.

Standard masks (like full-face or nasal masks) often require acclimation due to pressure discomfort, especially during exhalation.

Technology Comparison

Deltawave concept resembles a hybrid of adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) and expiratory pressure relief (EPR), but with even more refined control.

Who It's For

Patients Clinicians VA Systems Distributors Pressure-sensitive, CPAP-intolerant, neuromuscular patients Sleep labs, respiratory teams Trial-ready VA teams CPAP/DME providers

Contact:

Tom Wood

Email: twood@remsleep.com

Phone: 912-590-2001

SOURCE: www.remsleep.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/deltawave-cpap-mask-1044195