RemSleep Holdings, Inc.: Deltawave CPAP Mask

Remsleep seeking Clinical Trials and Resellers for new arrival CPAP mask.
CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Remsleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:RMSL) Sleep, Naturally - The Deltawave Experience. Breath Like You're Sleeping. CPAP masks were meant to help us sleep. But for many, they're uncomfortable, noisy, and impossible to wear through the night. Meet the CPAP mask that breathes with you. "Deltawave brings patients back to comfort-and back to compliance." Where comfort meets science.
The Sleep Therapy Problem
> Up to 50% of CPAP users abandon therapy due to discomfort, pressure intolerance, or poor sleep quality.
The Deltawave Solution
"Deltawave restores a natural sleep-breathing rhythm like no other interface. It's restorative, pressure-free, and deeply comfortable."
How to Access Deltawave
Now available via 1-800-cpap
Why Deltawave Is a Game-Changer
14 bpm rhythm for natural sleep breathing
Zero pressure resistance (inhalation & exhalation)
Minute ventilation, sigh reflex & I:E ratio fully supported
100% comfort: no facial marks or tight headgear
Effective without humidification
Clears airways for duration of use more gently than any nasal decongestant
Works at only 5-5.8 cmH2O pressure
Ideal for full 8-hour wear without side effects
Clinical Benefits
Normalizes respiratory rhythm, eliminating apneas
Supports normal tidal volume, minute ventilation, and natural sighing
Removes expiratory workload-breathing powered by lung elasticity
Reduces cardiac strain by lowering mean airway pressure and restoring overall state of perfusion for duration of use
Compatible with long-term use in neuromuscular, cardiovascular, or pressure-sensitive patients
For Whom?
Sleep apnea sufferers sensitive to CPAP pressures
Veterans seeking non-invasive, low-resistance therapy improving overall state of perfusion
Hospitals and sleep labs ready to lead clinical innovation
Distributors seeking next-gen alternatives to commodity masks
Clinically Intelligent, Patient-Centered
No inspiratory or expiratory resistance-expiration powered solely by lung elasticity
Reduces cardiac workload by lowering mean airway pressures and improving overall state of perfusion
No humidification required, minimizing infection risk and system maintenance
No adverse effects to nasal mucosal membranes
Effective at low pressures: 5-5.8 cmH2O (summer) and 5-5.5 cmH2O (winter)
Made for Real People
No tight headgear required-comfortable through full 8-hour sleep cycles
Leaves no facial marks, supports indefinite wear
Instant, gentle nasal decongestion-clears airways better than medication for duration of use
No side effects reported during extended use
Targets root cause of most apnea: silent inflammation and blocked upper airways
> "Deltawave helps users sleep like they're not wearing a mask at all-yet without a single apneic event."
Clinical and Home Use Advantages
Requires no humidifier, minimizing infection risk and maintenance
Effective at low pressures: 5-5.8 cmH2O (summer), 5-5.5 cmH2O (winter)
Enhances cardiopulmonary rest, reducing cardiac load overnight
Designed for indefinite wear without adverse caustic effects
Immediately mitigates, or irradicates upper airway obstruction from inflammation, the root cause of most apnea
Ideal for Clinical Trials, VA Systems, and Distributors
The Deltawave represents a step-change in non-invasive ventilation, fusing technological elegance with patient-centered functionality. It is a strong candidate for:
VA System clinical trials or procurement
Research collaborations on low-pressure sleep therapy
Distributors seeking next-gen alternatives to standard CPAP
How does Deltawave mask compare to others on the market?
Great question-let's break it down! A CPAP mask that promotes normal breathing at 14 breaths per minute, eliminates negative inspiratory and expiratory pressure, and still prevents apneic events would be quite advanced. Here's how it stacks up against typical masks on the market:
Key Differentiators
Feature
Deltawave Mask
Typical CPAP Masks
Breath Synchronization
Matches natural rate (14 bpm)
Often fixed or auto-adjusting pressure, not breath-timed
Inspiratory Pressure
Eliminated (no negative draw)
Positive pressure may feel unnatural during inhalation
Expiratory Pressure
Eliminated (no resistance)
Many users struggle with exhalation against pressure
Apnea Prevention
Maintained
Maintained, but often at the cost of comfort
User Comfort
High-natural rhythm, no pressure strain
Varies-some find pressure uncomfortable or disruptive
Comfort & Compliance
Deltawave mask would likely feel more like natural breathing, which could dramatically improve comfort and reduce therapy dropout.
Standard masks (like full-face or nasal masks) often require acclimation due to pressure discomfort, especially during exhalation.
Technology Comparison
Deltawave concept resembles a hybrid of adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) and expiratory pressure relief (EPR), but with even more refined control.
Who It's For
Patients
Clinicians
VA Systems
Distributors
Pressure-sensitive, CPAP-intolerant, neuromuscular patients
Sleep labs, respiratory teams
Trial-ready VA teams
CPAP/DME providers
Contact:
Tom Wood
Email: twood@remsleep.com
Phone: 912-590-2001
SOURCE: www.remsleep.com
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/deltawave-cpap-mask-1044195