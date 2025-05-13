WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) announced Tuesday the promotion of Jacob Leach to president, in addition to his current role as chief operating officer, which he has held since 2022.With more than 21 years of leadership experience at Dexcom, Leach helped steer the company's biosensing platforms since the launch of its first commercial system.In his role as COO, Leach provides end-to-end responsibility for product development at Dexcom as well as oversight of executive leadership functions, including global operations, research and development, quality management, regulatory and medical affairs.Now in his role as president, Leach will take on the additional responsibility of oversight of Dexcom's corporate development and strategy efforts.Leach has served as Executive Vice President and COO at Dexcom since August 2022. Prior to becoming COO, he served as Chief Technology Officer, leading Dexcom's research, product development, project management and engineering departments.Leach joined Dexcom in 2004, and for almost 20 years has helped lead technology development at Dexcom.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX