Iveco Group N.V.: IDV to supply 785 military logistics vehicles to the Dutch Armed Forces

Turin, 13th May 2025. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has been awarded a tender from the Dutch Ministry of Defence for the supply and logistic support (including maintenance and assistance) of 785 military logistics vehicles in three versions - semitrailer tractor, recovery, and hook-lift - ensuring logistical commonality across different platforms and among many other EU member states. The trucks will enhance the capabilities of the Dutch Armed Forces and will be delivered between 2027 and 2029.

The award allows for an optional lot of an additional 785 vehicles.

This new award reaffirms the strength of the ongoing partnership between IDV and the Dutch Ministry of Defence following the contract for the supply of 1,283 "Manticore" Multirole Tactical Vehicles, with deliveries that started in late 2023.

Contributing to IDV's growth targets outlined in the brand's strategic business plan, the order is another step forward in its ambition to deliver class-leading defence solutions in a complex international scenario.

