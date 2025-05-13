Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Files Multiple Additional Patents for its Ground Breaking Mushroom Accelerator

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce the filing of additional patents with the United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) which it believes further protects the Company's innovations in the commercialization of a broad array of functional mushroom ingredients for the rapidly growing consumer and enterprise markets.

The three additional patents that have been filed are as follows:

Mushroom Accelerator System for Mycelium Cultivation - This patent focuses on a general mushroom accelerator setup utilizing AI and machine learning to regulate mycelium growth conditions such as temperature, oxygenation, and nutrient levels. It emphasizes cloud-based monitoring and user control via a mobile application. Commercial Mushroom Accelerator System - This patent is designed for large-scale, high-yield production of mycelium and features modular cartridges, an integrated agitation system, and AI-driven automation. It is more suited for commercial applications rather than small-scale cultivation. Replaceable Sterile Cartridge System - This patent introduces a specialized cartridge system that can be easily replaced within the Mushroom Accelerator, improving sterility and convenience. It leverages AI and machine learning to optimize growth and extraction processes, with a strong emphasis on maintaining consistent, medicinal-grade output.

"We are blazing an innovative trail, harnessing the magic of the mushroom and bringing it everywhere from the comfort of the home to commercial kitchens who want predictable, scalable mushroom ingredients in their offering," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "These patents, which we have briefly detailed herein, affirm our strong position in the space as we look to our product roll-out on the not-so-far horizon, protecting our mass production plans, A.I. integrations, and maybe most importantly our Replaceable Sterile Cartridge System which to the keen eye should make clear our evergreen relationship with the customer vis-à-vis the razor/razor blade model fully in play."

Hypha Labs remains committed to advancing the science of mushroom cultivation equipment and genetic research to accommodate these advances. The integration of its new HPLC machine and the variable loop autosampler upgrade marks a significant milestone in Hypha's journey to deliver innovative solutions and insights to our customers, clients and partners.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

