Racing Redefined: DP World's Logistics Drive SailGP's 2025 Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / DP World:

From global doubleheaders to empowering women in sport, DP World's logistics expertise fuels the high-stakes action of SailGP's most ambitious season yet.

From record-breaking races to behind-the-scenes precision, SailGP's 2025 season is a masterclass in speed, strategy, and logistical excellence. As the teams battle it out on high-tech F50 catamarans across the globe, DP World powers the action as SailGP's Official Global Logistics Partner-delivering seamless transport of critical race infrastructure, enabling historic doubleheader weekends in the U.S., and supporting game-changing initiatives like the first-ever Women's Performance Camp. With New York up next and the championship race tighter than ever, the drama is just getting started.

