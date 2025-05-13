FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and European League of Football (ELF) announced today a multi-year agreement for distribution on Fubo Sports, Fubo's FAST channel, available on streaming and over-the-air (OTA).

Beginning with the 2025 season on May 17, Fubo Sports will stream one live ELF game each Sunday from iconic European venues, plus five playoff games. Additional ELF content will be available on-demand to Fubo subscribers including game highlights, weekly shoulder programming and ELF's top 10 greatest all-time games.

European League of Football is one of the most predominant football leagues outside of the U.S., with 16 franchises from 9 European nations and athletes representing 45 countries. Distribution on Fubo Sports enables ELF to reach greater North American audiences across all major FAST platforms and OTA stations in more than 100 U.S. markets.

"Fans are increasingly turning to ad-supported platforms to watch sports, from well-known leagues to emerging properties," said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo. "In partnering with European League of Football, Fubo Sports audiences can watch the classic game of American football with an exciting twist live each week. We can't wait to bring the action to U.S. fans all season long."

"We are very excited to expand our footprint in North America together with our new partner Fubo Sports. This is the next big step to increase awareness and distribution for the European League of Football," said Zeljko Karajica, CEO of the ELF.

Stream European League of Football on Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo's subscription packages that aggregate more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks.

About Fubo Sports

Launched in 2019 and female-founded, Fubo Sports is the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) network featuring thrilling live sports, topical shows and award-winning documentaries. Fubo Sports, owned and operated by live TV streaming platform Fubo (NYSE: FUBO), streams 900 hours of live content each year. Programming includes partner content from both breakout and niche leagues such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC),The Professional Fighters League (PFL) and World Poker Tour, among others.

Stream for free on Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo's subscription packages that aggregate more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks. To watch even more programming, follow Fubo Sports on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

About European League of Football

The European League of Football is entering its fifth season. 16 teams from nine nations will be competing: Defending champion Rhein Fire, Berlin Thunder, Hamburg Sea Devils, Munich Ravens, Stuttgart Surge, Frankfurt Galaxy, Cologne Centurios (all Germany), Vienna Vikings, Raiders Tirol (both Austria), Fehérvár Enthroners (Hungary), Panthers Wroclaw (Poland), Prague Lions (Czech Republic), Helvetic Mercenaries (Switzerland), Madrid Bravos (Spain), Paris Musketeers (France) and newcomer Nordic Storm (Denmark).

The Championship Game 2025 will take place on September 7 in Stuttgart's MHP Arena.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements of Fubo

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. ("Fubo") that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, partnerships, sports programming and live events, and distribution. The words "could," "will," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," "potential," "believe" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; risks related to the Transactions; the long-term nature of our content commitments; our ability to renew our long-term content contracts on sufficiently favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo's views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

