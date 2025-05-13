Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 17:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP (IEG), THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2025: ROBUST ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACCELERATION THROUGH ACQUISITIONS IN EXECUTION OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

Finanznachrichten News

RIMINI, Italy, 13 May, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. ("IEG"), Italy's leading trade show event organizer and listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., met today and approved the consolidated interim report as at 31 March 2025. A few highlights are reported below (while the official press release can be found at this link https://www.iegexpo.it/images/IPO/IEG_-_2025_05_13_CS_IEG_1Q_2025_ENG.pdf). Revenues rose to €102.8 million, an increase of +15.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024; Adjusted EBITDA stood at €38.2 million (+11.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 with an Adjusted EBIDTA margin of 37.1%). Adjusted EBIT reached €33.3 million, +10.9% compared to the same period in 2024.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group (IEG)

Corrado Arturo Peraboni, CEO of the IEG Group, commented as follows: "The excellent results in the first quarter of 2025 mark a further step forward along the Group's growth path outlined in the strategic plan. The quarter's robust organic growth was accompanied by the contribution of new acquisitions. In fact, at an international level, in 2025 we have accelerated the development of the exhibition segment of our product portfolio with acquisitions in Brazil with "Fenagra", the International Agribusiness and Animal Nutrition Show, in a geographic area with high potential for development, and we have launched the first edition in Saudi Arabia of "Riyadh Muscle", a wellness sector event, the geo-cloning of a proprietary flagship event in the UAE. The results of the first quarter 2025 once again underline the solidity of our portfolio's top events, which include 'SIGEP', 'Vicenzaoro' and ' KEY', whose development has contributed to achieving a more than 15% growth in revenues in the first quarter of the year. Investments at our Expo Centers, which will allow us to support even further growth in the coming years, are proceeding according to schedule"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686335/CORRADO_PERABONI_CEO_IEG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italian-exhibition-group-ieg-the-board-of-directors-approves-the-consolidated-interim-report-as-at-31-march-2025-robust-organic-growth-and-acceleration-through-acquisitions-in-execution-of-the-strategic-plan-302454114.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.