VusionGroup: new independent directors proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Resignation of Ms. Rong Huang from her mandate as a director linked to BOE

Proposal for the appointment of two new independent directors at the next Group Annual General Meeting

Following the recent reduction in BOE's shareholding in VusionGroup (from 32% to 25%) and in line with its ongoing commitment to strengthen the role of independent directors within its governance framework, the Group announces the resignation of Ms. Rong Huang, a BOE-affiliated board member, and the proposal to appoint two new independent directors at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, this change would bring the total number of Board members to 11, including 7 independent directors and 5 women.

At the next Group General Meeting to be held on June 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., the Board of Directors of VusionGroup has decided to propose the appointment of two new independent directors, Ms. Andrea BAUER and Ms. Marcela MARTIN.

Their remarkable track record and recognized international expertise in the fields of finance, strategy and governance represent a major asset to support VusionGroup in strengthening its growth strategy and its leading position in the digitalization of physical commerce.

Andrea Bauer, 58 years old, German national:

With more than 20 years of experience as CFO in multinational companies in Germany and the Netherlands, Andrea Bauer also worked at the beginning of her career for Price Waterhouse and KPMG in Paris and New York.

Until the end of March 2025, she was the Chief Financial Officer of the ASK Chemicals Group. She also has significant experience as a member of the Supervisory Board (Technotrans S.E., Noventi S.E., Aurubis AG) as well as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. She was also a member of the Advisory Board of IFA Holding GmbH and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, and of the Regional Board of Commerzbank AG (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

She holds the qualifications of Wirtschaftsprüfer (German Diploma of Chartered Accountant), Steuerberaterin (German Diploma in Tax) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States.

Marcela Martin, 53 years old, of Argentine and American nationality:

Marcela Martin brings over 25 years of experience in finance and operations across leading global technology and media companies. She currently serves as CFO of ContentSquare and sits on the boards of Chegg (NYSE), and Cvent since 2021 (publicly listed on NASDAQ between 2021 and 2023). She was previously a board member of Avalara (NYSE) until October 2022.

Her past executive roles include President at BuzzFeed, CFO at Squarespace (which she led through its NYSE IPO), and CFO at Booking.com. She also held senior leadership positions, including EVP and CFO at National Geographic Partners and Fox International Channels.

Originally from Argentina, Marcela holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Morón and an MBA from the University of Liverpool.

These two applications illustrate once again the Group's commitment to a strengthened, independent and highly international governance structure, rooted in world-class expertise and experience, to support its long-term strategic vision.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.FP - Bloomberg: VU

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

