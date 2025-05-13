Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755
13.05.2025 17:58 Uhr
Solvay S.A.: Outcome of the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

Press release Regulated information

Shareholders expressed strong support for all resolutions, with an approval rate of over 90%.

Brussels, May 13, 2025 - 5.45pm CEST

Solvay held its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in Brussels, where all resolutions received strong shareholder support, exceeding 90% of votes, and included:

  • The payment of a gross dividend of €2.43 per share for the year 2024. After deducting the interim dividend of €0.97 gross per share, paid on 22 January 2025, the balance amounts to €1.46 gross per share, payable as from 21 May 2025.
  • The re-election of Mr. Wolfgang Colberg as a board member for a four-year term.
  • The remuneration report.
  • The new remuneration policy.
  • The renewal of appointment of EY for the assurance of sustainability information related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Details of the votes, along with the presentation by Solvay's CEO are now available on the Investors sectionof the Group's website.

Dividend calendar

  • May 19, 2025: Quotation ex-dividend
  • May 20, 2025: Record date (dematerialized shares)
  • May 21, 2025: Payment

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59




Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47




Valérie Goutherot
+33 6 77 05 04 79




media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49




Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96




investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024 and listings on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cfae749-ceb2-4dcb-9c85-9ca29ea62ad2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
