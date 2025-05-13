Solvay S.A.: Outcome of the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting

Press release Regulated information

Shareholders expressed strong support for all resolutions, with an approval rate of over 90%.

Brussels, May 13, 2025 - 5.45pm CEST

Solvay held its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in Brussels, where all resolutions received strong shareholder support, exceeding 90% of votes, and included:

The payment of a gross dividend of €2.43 per share for the year 2024. After deducting the interim dividend of €0.97 gross per share, paid on 22 January 2025, the balance amounts to €1.46 gross per share, payable as from 21 May 2025.

The re-election of Mr. Wolfgang Colberg as a board member for a four-year term.

The remuneration report.

The new remuneration policy.

The renewal of appointment of EY for the assurance of sustainability information related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).





Details of the votes, along with the presentation by Solvay's CEO are now available on the Investors section of the Group's website.

Dividend calendar

May 19, 2025: Quotation ex-dividend

May 20, 2025: Record date (dematerialized shares)

May 21, 2025: Payment





