

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Solvay SA (SLVYY) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR97 million, or EUR0.93 per share. This compares with EUR111 million, or EUR1.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to EUR1.102 billion from EUR1.194 billion last year.



Solvay SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR97 Mln. vs. EUR111 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.93 vs. EUR1.05 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.102 Bln vs. EUR1.194 Bln last year.



Philippe Kehren, CEO of Solvay, said: 'The level of business activity in the first half of 2025 has been impacted by the uncertainty around the tariff discussions and heightened geopolitical tensions. Over the past few months, our industry has faced a soft market demand environment, and this is not expected to improve in the coming months. In this context, we downgraded our 2025 underlying EBITDA outlook to reflect current conditions, while confidently re-confirming our strong free cash flow guidance.'



For the full year, the company has revised down its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of €880 million to €930 million from the previous outlook of €1 billion to €1.1 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News