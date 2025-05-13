AgentC and Orchestration Engine let companies orchestrate AI agents and feed them the Process Intelligence that AI needs to improve and automate processes effectively.

New Celonis Solution Suites put Process Intelligence and AI to work in Supply Chain, Sustainability, Finance and the Front Office with comprehensive packages of expertise and technology from Celonis and its global partner ecosystem.

Multiple enhancements make the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform faster, easier to use and more integrated with the tools people use every day.

Celonis, a global leader in Process Mining, today at its Celonis:Next event, demonstrated how its Process Intelligence (PI) platform enables companies to maximize the ROI from their enterprise AI deployments-a necessity for success in a future where AI agents work alongside and support humans. Because just as humans need the right information to do their jobs, AI needs to understand the business. With updates to its AgentC suite, the acquisition of Orchestration Engine, and multiple platform advancements, Celonis showed how it provides the intelligence companies need to build effective AI agents, helps them orchestrate end-to-end business processes, and simplifies the deployment of PI and AI across the enterprise.

"AI is great for everyday tasks, like writing emails. But to provide maximum value for business, it needs to do things like telling you which customer deliveries are at risk and take automated action to reroute deliveries and notify logistics partners," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Celonis Process Intelligence makes this possible. It provides AI with the process knowledge and business context to make it effective in accomplishing business-critical tasks, like mitigating supply chain disruptions, optimizing inventory, and managing tariffs. That's why we strongly believe that for enterprise use cases, 'there's no AI without PI.'"

The Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph), which sits at the heart of the Celonis platform, brings together process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. Celonis AgentC, a suite of AI agent tools, integrations, and partnerships, feeds the Process Intelligence from the PI Graph to AI agents, whether customers build them in leading AI platforms or leverage prebuilt agents from Celonis and its partners.

Following the launch of AgentC at Celosphere in October 2024, the company unveiled significant upgrades to AgentC just six months later at Celonis:Next, including an extended Process Intelligence API that makes it easier to securely share PI context, metrics, and recommended actions with AI platforms such as Microsoft Copilot Studio, Amazon Bedrock, or Salesforce Agentforce.

But AI agents are just the latest among many tools that companies are using to automate and streamline tasks. Modern business processes involve an increasingly intricate web of system- and application-level automations, workflow automations, RPA bots, and manual activities that span multiple systems. But companies lack the ability to oversee and control all of these tools.

Celonis Orchestration Engine provides an intelligent orchestration layer that connects and coordinates tasks in a given process across all tools, systems and departments. Leveraging real-time Process Intelligence, companies can observe process workflows live and direct processes toward the outcomes they want to achieve. Orchestration Engine gives a new level of control and agility to companies as they adapt their workflows to an ever-changing world. Celonis has acquired Orchestration Engine from its partner Emporix and fully integrated it with the Celonis platform.

Celonis also announced enhancements to the tools that help customers build AI capabilities on Celonis, including:

Process Copilots in GA: Celonis Process Copilots are now generally available and can be used in collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Now Celonis' customers' employees can interact with their processes in their regular workspaces and get answers fast about what's working and what blockers need their attention.

Celonis Process Copilots are now generally available and can be used in collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Now Celonis' customers' employees can interact with their processes in their regular workspaces and get answers fast about what's working and what blockers need their attention. Annotation Builder in GA: The Celonis Annotation Builder, a no-code GenAI tool for recommending decisions, is now generally available. Static dashboards are a thing of the past now Celonis analytics views show employees AI-generated recommendations for how to address issues and improve processes.

"Celonis' AI capabilities have fundamentally improved our inventory management and maintenance response," said Brian Dodson, Business Process Improvement Manager and Celonis Center of Excellence lead at Smurfit Westrock. "Our plant technicians can now ask their Process Copilot to locate and arrange transfers of spare parts from other plants, minimizing disruption and maximizing value by keeping our operations running smoothly."

Celonis Solution Suites Partner Apps: Everything enterprises need to leverage PI AI

To enable faster deployment of PI and AI across every department in the enterprise, thereby accelerating process improvement and reducing time to value, Celonis introduced Celonis Solution Suites-comprehensive packages that combine connectors to critical systems, pre-defined process data and business context, AI-powered capabilities, and pre-built apps. Today, four Solutions Suites have been launched:

Supply Chain Solution Suite

Finance Solution Suite

Front Office Solution Suite

Sustainability Solution Suite

Celonis Solution Suites are already being used by leading consumer goods companies to deliver the best customer experience, even in the face of today's supply chain disruption, complexities, and growing cost pressures. Celonis helped one organization quantify how many customer orders were being automatically rejected due to minimum order quantity thresholds. With the right insights, those orders could be bundled and filled instead of being rejected.

Enhancements across the Celonis platform

Celonis has made its Process Intelligence platform faster and easier to use with multiple advancements, including:

Process Intelligence Graph expansion: Celonis has expanded the PI Graph's pre-built objects and events catalogue. Long-time Celonis customers can bring their existing data models into the PI Graph faster and simpler. And new version control features make it easier for customers to manage their individual PI Graph.

Celonis has expanded the PI Graph's pre-built objects and events catalogue. Long-time Celonis customers can bring their existing data models into the PI Graph faster and simpler. And new version control features make it easier for customers to manage their individual PI Graph. New Celonis Process Management API integration: Celonis Process Management unites process mining and modeling, bringing data on how processes should run, and how they actually run, together. With a new direct API integration, companies can now import process models into the Celonis Process Adherence Manager, getting unparalleled detail and accuracy in process adherence assessment-a capability unmatched in the market.

Celonis Process Management unites process mining and modeling, bringing data on how processes should run, and how they actually run, together. With a new direct API integration, companies can now import process models into the Celonis Process Adherence Manager, getting unparalleled detail and accuracy in process adherence assessment-a capability unmatched in the market. Microsoft Fabric integration: Celonis Process Intelligence is now available as a workload in Microsoft Fabric. Celonis' zero-copy integration with Fabric and the ability to embed Celonis Views into Fabric lets Microsoft users seamlessly embed process intelligence into solutions they're building.

Celonis Process Intelligence is now available as a workload in Microsoft Fabric. Celonis' zero-copy integration with Fabric and the ability to embed Celonis Views into Fabric lets Microsoft users seamlessly embed process intelligence into solutions they're building. Process Mining innovation: A new event log builder lets users create, modify and explore event logs on the fly directly in Celonis Views without having to go back to the data model, write lines of SQL code, or create new sub-processes.

A new event log builder lets users create, modify and explore event logs on the fly directly in Celonis Views without having to go back to the data model, write lines of SQL code, or create new sub-processes. More intuitive and customizable Studio Views: New scalable View Modules make sure changes made to one View Module are automatically replicated anywhere it's used. Performing deeper analysis is faster with new process visualizations and enhanced filtering options. And new scheduled reports let users share insights with key stakeholders on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

New scalable View Modules make sure changes made to one View Module are automatically replicated anywhere it's used. Performing deeper analysis is faster with new process visualizations and enhanced filtering options. And new scheduled reports let users share insights with key stakeholders on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. New PQL Editor: PQL is the language of Process Intelligence. The new PQL Editor is business context aware and continuously in sync with customer Knowledge Models.

"Alongside our partners, we continuously invest in our platform," said Dan Brown, Chief Product Officer at Celonis. "With AgentC and our Process Intelligence API, we're helping customers maximize the ROI of their AI deployments. Orchestration Engine enables stronger oversight and control of process workflows. And Solution Suites shorten time to value by making it faster and easier to deploy PI and AI across the enterprise."

Most of the newly announced capabilities, including Process Copilot and Annotation Builder, are available for deployment immediately. Companies can explore these features and engage with the Celonis community at upcoming events like the Celonis Process Intelligence Days, Celonis:Next Product Forums, and Celosphere in Munich, November 4th-5th. For more information on the new and updated features and capabilities announced today, please watch the on-demand Celonis:Next event.

