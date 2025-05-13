Q3 revenue growth: +4% 1

SaaS subscription-based sales now account for 92% of total revenue

Deconsolidation of the PlanetArt and myDevices divisions

This press release presents unaudited Group consolidated revenue, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Classification of myDevices and PlanetArt as non-current assets held for sale accounted for as a discontinued operation (IFRS 5).

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) reports 9-month revenue for FY 2024-2025 (July 2024 March 2025), now refocused on Avanquest activities. The myDevices and PlanetArt divisions are no longer included in the Group's scope of consolidation under IFRS 5, as they are currently being sold2. This quarterly performance thus prefigures the future scope of the Group as a software publishing pure player3

Avanquest revenue trends:

In €m FY 2024-2025 FY 2023-2024 Change at comparable scope Change at constant exchange rates Change at constant consolidation scope Change on a like-for-like basis Q3 revenue 31 31 2% 4% 2% 4% 9-month revenue 91 92 -1% 0% 1% 3%

Avanquest reported revenue of €31m for the Q3 2024-2025 (January March 2025), up 4% at constant exchange rates (+2% at actual exchange rates). After the sale of non-core businesses in Europe in October 2023, this performance is not affected by changes in the scope of consolidation. This growth was driven by the division's developments in the Security segment, which achieved solid gains in the number of subscribers over the period. In addition, the particular focus on improving profitability is also having an impact on PDF and Safety.

Over the first 9 months of the fiscal year, revenue reached €91m, up 3% on a like-for-like basis (-1% at actual exchange rates, reflecting the impact of the divestment of non-core activities in FY 2023-2024). The percentage of revenue from proprietary software sold on a SaaS basis rose to €84m (+2%), representing 92% of total revenue (up from 89% last year). This increased share of higher value-added sales will contribute to growth in profitability for the full year.

Over the same period, sales from non-core activities fell to 8% of sales, or €7m at the end of March 2025 (versus €10m one year earlier).

Claranova revenue trends:

In €m FY 2024-2025 FY 2023-2024* Comparable consolidation scope FY 2023-2024 Reported basis Change at Comparable consolidation scope Change at constant exchange rates Change at constant consolidation scope Change on a like-for-like basis Q3 revenue 31 31 94 2% 4% 2% 4% 9-month revenue 91 92 395 -1% 0% 1% 3%

* FY 2023-2024 revenue restated for the PlanetArt and myDevices divisions

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova commented: "Our performance in the third quarter of FY 2024-2025 reflects Claranova's strategic transformation and highlights the strengths of our software publishing business. Our SaaS model is continuing to gain momentum and is a key driver for improving our profitability and increasing the company's value. We are also actively working on finalizing the agreement to sell PlanetArt, with the aim of closing the sale before the end of June. Confident in our ability to advance to the next stage, we look to the future with resolve, motivated by a renewed ambition to build more profitable and sustainable growth. "

Financial calendar:

July 31, 2025: FY 2024-2025 revenue

October 29, 2025: FY 2024-2025 results

Definitions and calculation methods for alternative performance indicators:

"Like-for-like" (organic) growth is defined as the change in revenue at constant structure (scope of consolidation) and exchange rates. "Exchange rate effects" are calculated by applying year N-1 exchange rates to year N revenue. "Consolidation scope effects" are calculated by taking into account acquisitions in the current year, contributions to the current year from acquisitions in the previous year up to the anniversary date of acquisitions and businesses deconsolidated in the current year, minus any contributions from the previous year. By definition, sales for the previous year plus the effects of changes in Group scope of consolidation, exchange rate effects and like-for-like growth for the period correspond to sales for the current year. Percentages for exchange rate effects, Group consolidation scope effects and like-for-like growth are calculated on the basis of the previous year's sales.

Appendix

Revenue trends including divisions being sold

(For information only)

Revenue trends by division for Q3 2024-2025

In €m Jan. - Mar. 2025 (3 months) Jan. - Mar. 2024 (3 months) Change Comparable consolidation scope Change at constant exchange rates Change at constant consolidation scope Change on a like-for-like basis PlanetArt 63 61 3% -2% 3% -2% Avanquest 31 31 2% 4% 2% 4% myDevices 2 2 9% 6% 9% 5% Revenue 97 94 3% 0% 3% 0%

Revenue trends by division for the first nine monthsof FY 2024-2025

In €m Jul. 2024 to Mar. 2025 (9 months) Jul. 2023 to Mar. 2024 (9 months) Change Comparable consolidation scope Change at constant exchange rates Change at constant consolidation scope Change on a like-for-like basis PlanetArt 297 296 0% -1% 0% -1% Avanquest 91 92 -1% 0% 1% 3% myDevices 6 7 -8% -8% -8% -8% Revenue 395 395 0% -1% 0% 0%

_________________________________

1 At constant scope and exchange rates

2 Because the myDevices division is henceforth considered as a non-core business, on November 5, 2024, Claranova tasked the investment bank, Canaccord Genuity, with the mission of selling this division. Similarly, on March 3, 2025 Claranova announced that it has entered exclusive negotiations with General Atlantic Credit's Atlantic Park fund, with a view to selling its PlanetArt subsidiary.

3 Subject to the PlanetArt sale closing

