Tele2 AB: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Tele2

Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) has today on 13 May 2025 held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM was held at Tele2s premises on Torshamnsgatan 17, in Kista, Stockholm, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

The AGM approved the annual report for 2024 and resolved that an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.35 per share shall be paid out in two separate payments of SEK 3.20 per share for the first payment and 3.15 SEK for the second payment. The AGM further determined that the record date shall be 15 May 2025 for the first payment and 10 October 2025 for the second payment. The dividend is estimated to be paid out to the shareholders on 20 May 2025 and 15 October 2025, respectively.

The AGM re-elected Thomas Reynaud, Jean-Marc Harion, Aude Durand, Nicholas Högberg, Stina Bergfors and Sam Kini as Board members and elected as new Board members Maxime Lombardini and Mathias Hermansson. Thomas Reynaud was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM discharged the members of the Board and the CEO, as well as the former CEO and the resigning Board members from liability for the financial year 2024.

The AGM re-elected KPMG as the auditor until the end of the 2026 AGM. Tomas Gerhardsson will continue as auditor-in-charge.

The AGM also resolved:

on remuneration to the Board and the auditor;

to approve the Board's remuneration report and to approve new guidelines for remuneration to senior executives;

to adopt a performance-based incentive programme (LTI 2025), including resolutions to authorise the Board to resolve on a new issue of not more than 1,500,000 Class C shares and to repurchase all Class C shares in the company, transfer of a maximum of 1,881,000 Class B shares to the participants in accordance with the terms of LTI 2025, and to resolve on the sale of own Class B shares in order to ensure the undertakings under Tele2's long-term incentive programmes;

to authorise the Board to resolve on repurchase of not more than 10 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in Tele2; and

to dismiss proposals from a shareholder.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Head of Communications Phone: +46 761 15 38 30

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10