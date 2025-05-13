Giftify, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Reports Revenue Growth to $22.3 Million

Company achieves gross profit increase of 10% to $3.6 million
Strategic initiatives in AI implementation and new market expansion generating positive momentum
SCHAUMBURG, IL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Key Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, Compared to Prior Year Period
- Revenue increased 3.5% to $22.3 million
- Gross profit increased 10.0% to $3.6 million
- Gross margin increased to 16.1% from 15.1%
- Modified EBITDA loss improved to $0.63 million from $0.66 million
- Net loss of $3.2 million (Of note, net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $2.6 million in non-cash expenses, including $1.8 million in stock option and other non-cash compensation, $0.54 million in amortization of intangible assets, $0.16 million in amortization of capitalized software costs, and $0.03 million from fair value of stock issued on vendor settlement.)
- Strong balance sheet with total assets of $33.9 million and stockholders' equity of $21.3 million
Growth Initiatives
The Company's strategic execution against previously outlined growth priorities is generating positive momentum across multiple fronts:
- Successful deployment of enterprise-wide AI solutions driving measurable operational efficiencies and cost reductions
- Expansion into high-margin vertical markets including pharmacy savings, sports merchandise and travel
- Enhanced synergies between CardCash.com and Restaurant.com platforms
- Introduction of innovative savings solutions for consumers facing rising costs in everyday expenses
Subsequent Events
- Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company repaid in full its GameIQ acquisition note payable
- Amended the Company's secured line of credit releasing $0.25 million of restricted cash
- Continued expansion of the At-the-Market offering to strengthen the Company's cash position
Management Commentary
Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, "Our first quarter results demonstrate solid execution against our growth strategy, with revenue increasing and gross profit climbing. Most importantly, we've improved our gross margin to 16.1%, showing our ability to enhance profitability even in a challenging economic environment. Our focus on operational efficiency and strategic expansion into high-growth vertical markets is beginning to yield results."
Thakker continued, "During the quarter, we continued our strategic AI implementation, which is creating measurable benefits across our organization from marketing to customer service. We're also seeing strong traction in our targeted vertical market expansions in pharmacy savings, sports merchandise and travel, which provides consumers with practical solutions to combat inflation in everyday expenses. As we move through 2025, we remain focused on scaling our platforms, enhancing user engagement, and building sustainable value for our shareholders."
About Giftify, Inc.
Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.
Modified EBITDA
In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.
Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of
|March 31,
2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $1,258,826 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|$
|2,121,814
|$
|3,574,876
|Accounts receivable
|1,591,180
|891,666
|Inventories
|3,825,181
|4,116,180
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|308,440
|63,210
|Total current assets
|7,846,615
|8,645,932
|Property and equipment, net
|928,441
|1,089,984
|Operating lease right of use asset, net
|1,329,181
|1,406,242
|Deposits
|65,556
|65,556
|Intangible assets, net
|3,724,415
|4,268,332
|Goodwill
|20,007,670
|20,007,670
|Total assets
|$
|33,901,878
|$
|35,483,716
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,085,508
|$
|1,966,616
|Accrued expenses
|1,714,629
|1,768,607
|Customer deposits
|271
|95,000
|Deferred revenue
|113,360
|77,051
|Secured revolving line of credit
|3,682,328
|3,805,080
|Convertible promissory notes
|43,887
|43,137
|Secured note payable - related party, net of debt discount of $0 and $4,000, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|2,060,274
|Notes payable, current portion, net of debt discount of $12,857 and $0, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1,906,361
|1,717,632
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|326,770
|316,612
|Total current liabilities
|9,873,114
|11,850,009
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|664,500
|615,000
|Deferred income taxes
|976,142
|1,123,000
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|1,048,620
|1,133,371
|Total liabilities
|12,562,376
|14,721,380
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 29,273,359 and 27,021,423 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|29,267
|27,015
|Additional paid-in-capital
|112,471,311
|108,679,065
|Common stock issuable, 350,843 and 383,343 shares, respectively
|350,843
|350,843
|Accumulated deficit
|(91,511,919
|)
|(88,294,587
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|21,339,502
|20,762,336
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|33,901,878
|$
|35,483,716
GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net Sales
|$
|22,277,013
|$
|21,521,894
|Cost of sales
|18,695,377
|18,264,618
|Gross profit
|3,581,636
|3,257,276
|Operating Expenses
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|6,043,841
|5,214,041
|Depreciation of capitalized software costs
|161,543
|378,737
|Amortization of intangible assets
|543,917
|607,917
|Total operating expenses
|6,749,301
|6,200,695
|Loss from operations
|(3,167,665
|)
|(2,943,419
|)
|Other expense:
|Interest expense
|(209,571
|)
|(247,301
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(209,571
|)
|(247,301
|)
|Net loss before income tax benefit
|(3,377,236
|)
|(3,190,720
|)
|Income tax benefit
|159,904
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,217,332
|)
|$
|(3,190,720
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|28,354,277
|25,004,222
GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(3,217,332
|)
|$
|(3,190,720
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
|Fair value of vested stock options
|994,295
|37,126
|Fair value of vested restricted common stock
|568,709
|1,044,250
|Fair value of common stock issued for services
|239,130
|217,500
|Loss on fair value of common stock issued for settlement of vendor
|33,750
|-
|Depreciation of capitalized software costs
|161,543
|378,737
|Amortization of intangible assets
|543,917
|607,917
|Amortization of debt discount
|6,143
|-
|Accrued interest
|(62,438
|)
|15,934
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(699,514
|)
|569,794
|Inventories
|290,999
|678,068
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(245,230
|)
|(127,172
|)
|Right of use assets
|77,061
|65,632
|Accounts payable
|193,893
|(374,262
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(53,978
|)
|305,141
|Customer deposits
|(94,729
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|36,309
|(168,818
|)
|Deferred taxes
|(146,858
|)
|-
|Operating lease liability
|(74,594
|)
|(65,763
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,448,924
|)
|(6,636
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capital expenditures
|-
|(224,815
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|-
|(224,815
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from line of credit
|30,435,894
|26,070,274
|Repayment of line of credit
|(30,558,645
|)
|(26,746,739
|)
|Proceeds from note payable
|985,000
|-
|Repayment of notes payable
|(750,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of notes payable - related party
|(2,000,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of expenses, under at-the-market sale agreement
|1,031,113
|-
|Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of expenses, under stock purchase agreement
|374,500
|-
|Proceeds from public offering of common stock
|478,000
|-
|Repayment of acquisition obligation
|-
|(500,000
|)
|Proceeds from private placement of common stock
|-
|2,709,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(4,138
|)
|1,532,535
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,453,062
|)
|1,301,084
|Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
|3,574,876
|4,099,737
|Cash and cash equivalents end of period
|$
|2,121,814
|$
|5,400,821
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Interest paid
|$
|232,877
|$
|-
|Taxes paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Common shares issued for trade accounts payable
|$
|108,675
|$
|-